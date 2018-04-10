Sunderland 1-1 Norwich City

Match ends, Sunderland 1, Norwich City 1.
Sunderland's Championship survival hopes suffered a huge blow as they drew with mid-table Norwich City at the Stadium of Light.
George Honeyman put the Black Cats ahead, tapping in after Aiden McGeady's shot bounced off the post.
But Ivo Pinto slotted in an 89th-minute equaliser to leave Sunderland facing back-to-back relegations.
Winger McGeady should have put the Black Cats 1-0 up before the break, but struck a penalty against the upright.
The Black Cats, who are second bottom of the table - six points adrift of safety with four games left - face pivotal games against their relegation rivals over the next two weeks.
They visit Reading on Saturday before hosting bottom side Burton on 21 April.
But unless they win at least one of those games, a second successive relegation may already be confirmed by the time they face the top two sides - Fulham and leaders Wolves - in their final two fixtures.
Norwich had other decent chances to score before Pinto's leveller, James Maddison striking the post from a tight angle and Nelson Oliveira seeing his effort cleared off the line.
But Daniel Farke's side drop to 13th and can already start looking towards next season.
Sunderland boss Chris Coleman:
"You've seen it time and time again where we don't defend a set-play like we should. We said we had to get it right defensively, but we got it wrong with five minutes to go.
"To get to that position and give it up like we did, it's a tough one to swallow, it's a difficult one. We've given up two points which were absolutely critical to us.
"It's massively disappointing - it's the difference of us going to Reading and knowing if we beat them the gap could be just a couple of points, but now it's back up to six."
Norwich boss Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:
"During the game I was asking how many chances we would need. I'm happy we showed a good mentality to get the late equaliser.
"We were too nervous in front of goal and missed so many chances, but it's a sign of my group that we have this mentality that we never accept a loss."
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 12Camp
- 22Love
- 23Koné
- 16O'SheaSubstituted forClarke-Salterat 70'minutes
- 21MatthewsSubstituted forOviedoat 45'minutes
- 6Cattermole
- 27GoochSubstituted forLua Luaat 90+2'minutes
- 26Honeyman
- 53Ejaria
- 19McGeady
- 9Fletcher
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 3Oviedo
- 11Lua Lua
- 13McManaman
- 28Robson
- 29Asoro
- 35Clarke-Salter
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 2Pinto
- 6ZimmermannSubstituted forSrbenyat 77'minutes
- 31Hanley
- 3HusbandSubstituted forLewisat 45'minutes
- 4Reed
- 8Vrancic
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forKloseat 45'minutes
- 23Maddison
- 11Murphy
- 9Oliveira
Substitutes
- 10Leitner
- 15Klose
- 20Raggett
- 26Lewis
- 27Tettey
- 32Srbeny
- 33McGovern
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 24,894
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Norwich City 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Kazenga Lua Lua replaces Lynden Gooch because of an injury.
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Lee Camp.
Attempt saved. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Srbeny.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Norwich City 1. Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ovie Ejaria (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Fletcher.
Attempt missed. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Maddison.
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dennis Srbeny.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jake Clarke-Salter (Sunderland) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Maddison.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Dennis Srbeny replaces Christoph Zimmermann.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Aiden McGeady.
Attempt blocked. Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Sunderland. Ovie Ejaria tries a through ball, but Aiden McGeady is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Honeyman.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Jake Clarke-Salter replaces John O'Shea.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Donald Love.
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nélson Oliveira.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).
Attempt blocked. Donald Love (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman.
Attempt blocked. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ovie Ejaria.
Attempt blocked. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Donald Love.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Norwich City 0. George Honeyman (Sunderland) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Lynden Gooch.
James Maddison (Norwich City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Nélson Oliveira following a fast break.
Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison.
Attempt blocked. Donald Love (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lynden Gooch.