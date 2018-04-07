Match ends, Notts County 2, Coventry City 1.
Notts County 2-1 Coventry City
Jonathan Forte returned Notts County to winning ways as his double sealed victory over League Two promotion rivals Coventry City at Meadow Lane.
Forte, who opened the scoring after an hour, netted an 86th-minute winner after Jordan Ponticelli had equalised for the Sky Blues with five minutes left.
The hosts had not won in their last previous games but victory leaves them four points off the automatic promotion spots and five ahead of their opponents, who hold the final play-off place.
Forte broke the deadlock when he glanced in Jorge Grant's corner in the 60th minute.
Grant then volleyed against the foot of a post before Coventry equalised in the 85th minute when substitute Ponticelli produced an outrageous flick to deceive goalkeeper Adam Collin.
But the hosts responded immediately when Forte got a touch on Shola Ameobi's low cross to send Meadow Lane into a frenzy.
Coventry piled on the pressure in the final stages, but they could not find a way through a Notts defence that was marshalled superbly by Richard Duffy.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 2Tootle
- 5Duffy
- 16Brisley
- 23Jones
- 18NobleBooked at 50minsSubstituted forO'Connorat 79'minutes
- 4Hewitt
- 6Virtue-Thick
- 10Grant
- 9AmeobiBooked at 52minsSubstituted forHallat 90+2'minutes
- 14Forte
Substitutes
- 7Alessandra
- 8O'Connor
- 17Smith
- 21Husin
- 24Milsom
- 25Hall
- 34Fitzsimons
Coventry
- 1BurgeBooked at 60mins
- 2Grimmer
- 5McDonaldBooked at 52mins
- 12Davies
- 3Stokes
- 30BaylissBooked at 57minsSubstituted forPonticelliat 76'minutes
- 8Doyle
- 6Kelly
- 26ShipleySubstituted forBarrettat 87'minutes
- 10McNulty
- 9BiamouBooked at 45minsSubstituted forClarke-Harrisat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 13O'Brien
- 15Hyam
- 18Clarke-Harris
- 24Haynes
- 27Barrett
- 32Reid
- 38Ponticelli
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 10,316
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 2, Coventry City 1.
Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Ben Hall replaces Shola Ameobi.
Attempt missed. Tom Davies (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Matthew Virtue-Thick (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Barrett (Coventry City).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Josh Barrett replaces Jordan Shipley.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 2, Coventry City 1. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shola Ameobi.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Coventry City 1. Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc McNulty following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Shaun Brisley (Notts County).
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Shola Ameobi (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Jonathan Forte (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City).
Attempt blocked. Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Shola Ameobi (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Davies (Coventry City).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Michael O'Connor replaces Liam Noble.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.
Foul by Marc McNulty (Coventry City).
Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Jordan Ponticelli replaces Tom Bayliss.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Richard Duffy.
Attempt blocked. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).
Hand ball by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).
Foul by Richard Duffy (Notts County).
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jorge Grant (Notts County) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Marc McNulty (Coventry City).
Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Jones (Notts County).