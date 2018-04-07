Notts County 2-1 Coventry City

Jonathan Forte returned Notts County to winning ways as his double sealed victory over League Two promotion rivals Coventry City at Meadow Lane.

Forte, who opened the scoring after an hour, netted an 86th-minute winner after Jordan Ponticelli had equalised for the Sky Blues with five minutes left.

The hosts had not won in their last previous games but victory leaves them four points off the automatic promotion spots and five ahead of their opponents, who hold the final play-off place.

Forte broke the deadlock when he glanced in Jorge Grant's corner in the 60th minute.

Grant then volleyed against the foot of a post before Coventry equalised in the 85th minute when substitute Ponticelli produced an outrageous flick to deceive goalkeeper Adam Collin.

But the hosts responded immediately when Forte got a touch on Shola Ameobi's low cross to send Meadow Lane into a frenzy.

Coventry piled on the pressure in the final stages, but they could not find a way through a Notts defence that was marshalled superbly by Richard Duffy.

