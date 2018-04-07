Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic joined Fulham on loan from Newcastle in January

Fulham narrowed the gap on second-placed Cardiff to two points as Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal earned them a crucial win at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Serbia striker fired in his ninth goal in nine games late on to stretch Fulham's unbeaten run to 19 matches.

Fulham looked set to be frustrated despite dominating the game, with Ryan Sessegnon hitting the bar and Mitrovic and Stefan Johansen also going close.

But Mitrovic smashed in Sessegnon's cross for their seventh win in eight.

Fulham may still have to settle for a Championship play-off place with the Bluebirds having a game in hand, but three of their remaining five fixtures are against teams battling relegation.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side host Reading on Tuesday, before finishing the campaign against Sunderland at Craven Cottage and Birmingham City away.

In between, they have matches against London rivals Brentford and Millwall.

Fulham were good value for their victory, missing numerous chances before Mitrovic's strike - although Wednesday almost snatched an unlikely equaliser in stoppage time when Fernando Forestieri shot over.

The Owls failed to have a shot on target and look destined for a mid-table finish.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay told BBC Sheffield:

"The first half we have good moments and got into offensive situations, but the final pass was not always good.

"In the second half we lost control of the game and we needed very strong defending to stop the quality of Fulham.

"Fulham had three, four, five chances to have a better result. Today they were too strong for us."

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:

"We try to put the team ahead of us under pressure and it's important not to give up and keep going forward and be ready for the next step.

"We created many chances, we had 20 shots, our defensive line is working very well.

"We didn't give Wednesday any chances to score goals. At the end of the game they had one situation which was dangerous for us."