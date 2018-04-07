Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Fulham 1.
Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Fulham
-
- From the section Championship
Fulham narrowed the gap on second-placed Cardiff to two points as Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal earned them a crucial win at Sheffield Wednesday.
The Serbia striker fired in his ninth goal in nine games late on to stretch Fulham's unbeaten run to 19 matches.
Fulham looked set to be frustrated despite dominating the game, with Ryan Sessegnon hitting the bar and Mitrovic and Stefan Johansen also going close.
But Mitrovic smashed in Sessegnon's cross for their seventh win in eight.
Fulham may still have to settle for a Championship play-off place with the Bluebirds having a game in hand, but three of their remaining five fixtures are against teams battling relegation.
Slavisa Jokanovic's side host Reading on Tuesday, before finishing the campaign against Sunderland at Craven Cottage and Birmingham City away.
In between, they have matches against London rivals Brentford and Millwall.
Fulham were good value for their victory, missing numerous chances before Mitrovic's strike - although Wednesday almost snatched an unlikely equaliser in stoppage time when Fernando Forestieri shot over.
The Owls failed to have a shot on target and look destined for a mid-table finish.
Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay told BBC Sheffield:
"The first half we have good moments and got into offensive situations, but the final pass was not always good.
"In the second half we lost control of the game and we needed very strong defending to stop the quality of Fulham.
"Fulham had three, four, five chances to have a better result. Today they were too strong for us."
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:
"We try to put the team ahead of us under pressure and it's important not to give up and keep going forward and be ready for the next step.
"We created many chances, we had 20 shots, our defensive line is working very well.
"We didn't give Wednesday any chances to score goals. At the end of the game they had one situation which was dangerous for us."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 28Wildsmith
- 46Venâncio
- 15Lees
- 36PudilBooked at 85mins
- 2Hunt
- 32Pelupessy
- 10BannanSubstituted forButterfieldat 31'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20Reach
- 21BoydSubstituted forMatiasat 86'minutes
- 17Nuhiu
- 18Lucas JoãoSubstituted forForestieriat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 7Rhodes
- 8Butterfield
- 19Matias
- 25Dawson
- 39Thorniley
- 45Forestieri
Fulham
- 1Bettinelli
- 2Fredericks
- 4Odoi
- 13Ream
- 21Targett
- 6McDonald
- 8Johansen
- 19OjoSubstituted forAyitéat 62'minutesSubstituted forKebanoat 72'minutes
- 10Cairney
- 3R Sessegnon
- 32Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 7Kebano
- 11Ayité
- 16Norwood
- 22Christie
- 26Kalas
- 27Button
- 47Kamara
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 25,653
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Fulham 1.
Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Adam Reach.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).
Frederico Venâncio (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) because of an injury.
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Booking
Jacob Butterfield (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jacob Butterfield (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Frederico Venâncio.
Tim Ream (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Kevin McDonald (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Attempt saved. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin McDonald with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Targett with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Marco Matias replaces George Boyd.
Booking
Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday).
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stefan Johansen following a set piece situation.
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday).
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0, Fulham 1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Fernando Forestieri replaces Lucas João.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Targett.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Joe Wildsmith.