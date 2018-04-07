Championship
Norwich3Aston Villa1

Norwich City 3-1 Aston Villa

By Gary Smee

Josh Murphy scores the opener
Josh Murphy's stunning opener bounced in off the post

Aston Villa's automatic promotion hopes were dealt a blow as they fell to a Championship defeat at Norwich City.

Winger Josh Murphy's superb, bending 25-yard effort on the stroke of half-time put the Canaries ahead.

Dennis Srbeny made it 2-0 from close range after the break when he collected Harrison Reed's clever dinked pass.

Jack Grealish pulled a goal back for Villa with a crisp low strike, but James Maddison fired into the corner to seal the win for Daniel Farke's side.

Villa remain in fourth, seven points behind second-placed Cardiff, having lost three of their past five matches and look destined for a play-off place.

However, Steve Bruce's team have a chance to claw back some of the deficit on Tuesday when they face the Bluebirds at Villa Park.

In what has been an ultimately disappointing first season under Farke, Norwich put on one of their best performances of the campaign despite having little to play for.

Murphy lit up an otherwise dour first half when he jinked in off the right and placed a curling strike into the top corner with his left foot which gave Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone no chance.

The second half at Carrow Road was in complete contrast to the first, with both teams pushing forward in search of goals.

German striker Srbeny scored his first goal for the Canaries since signing in January with a composed first-time finish.

Grealish's strike proved to be only a consolation as Maddison made sure of victory from 12 yards, while Srbeny and substitute Wes Hoolahan had further chances to stretch their lead.

Norwich move to within eight points of the play-offs, but would realistically have to win their remaining five matches and hope other teams slip up to sneak into the top six.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke: "I was critical of my players from the second half against QPR so it is only fair I praise them today. It was an excellent performance against a team with a lot of good players, a really good response from the lads.

"We scored three and could have had five or six, and it follows on from Reading at home, when we could have had six of seven, and Fulham when we gave a good performance against a really good side. I think this shows we are heading in the right direction."

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce: "We were poor, really poor, and we didn't do nearly enough to get anything from the game. There was no zip to our play, the defending for the second two Norwich goals was unbelievably poor and we absolutely got what we deserved, which was nothing.

"The players have let the supporters down - and they have also let themselves and the team down.

"It's really disappointing the way we have fallen away over the past four games, taking just four points. That's not promotion form, or even play-off form. We have failed to perform when we really needed to and handed the momentum to others, which is really disappointing."

Line-ups

Norwich

  • 1Gunn
  • 2Pinto
  • 31Hanley
  • 15Klose
  • 26Lewis
  • 4ReedBooked at 63minsSubstituted forHoolahanat 83'minutes
  • 27Tettey
  • 23MaddisonBooked at 36minsSubstituted forZimmermannat 80'minutes
  • 8Vrancic
  • 11MurphyBooked at 86mins
  • 32SrbenyBooked at 65minsSubstituted forOliveiraat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Husband
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 9Oliveira
  • 10Leitner
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 21Edwards
  • 33McGovern

Aston Villa

  • 1Johnstone
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 5ChesterBooked at 90mins
  • 26Terry
  • 3Taylor
  • 20Bjarnason
  • 7SnodgrassSubstituted forGrabbanat 55'minutes
  • 10GrealishBooked at 82mins
  • 14HourihaneBooked at 68mins
  • 37AdomahSubstituted forKodjiaat 55'minutes
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 6Whelan
  • 8Lansbury
  • 15Jedinak
  • 18Onomah
  • 22Kodjia
  • 31Bunn
  • 45Grabban
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
26,278

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home18
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Norwich City 3, Aston Villa 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Norwich City 3, Aston Villa 1.

Attempt saved. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.

Booking

James Chester (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by James Chester (Aston Villa).

Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa).

Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City).

Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Timm Klose (Norwich City).

Attempt saved. Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Grant Hanley.

Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.

Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).

Offside, Aston Villa. Neil Taylor tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.

Booking

Josh Murphy (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.

Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Timm Klose (Norwich City).

Attempt missed. Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nélson Oliveira.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Nélson Oliveira replaces Dennis Srbeny.

Attempt missed. Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan replaces Harrison Reed.

Booking

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Christoph Zimmermann replaces James Maddison.

Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Neil Taylor.

Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivo Pinto.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neil Taylor.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.

Foul by Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa).

Timm Klose (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Norwich City 3, Aston Villa 1. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Murphy.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ahmed El Mohamady.

Booking

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41278674363889
2Cardiff40248862342880
3Fulham412212771413078
4Aston Villa4121101065402573
5Derby401814860382268
6Middlesbrough411991358391966
7Millwall4117141052391365
8Bristol City411614115647962
9Sheff Utd41188155548762
10Brentford4116131257471061
11Preston411515114943660
12Norwich411413144551-655
13Leeds41159175357-454
14Ipswich41158184952-353
15QPR411311174961-1250
16Sheff Wed411114164855-747
17Nottm Forest40137204358-1546
18Hull411014175961-244
19Reading411012194660-1442
20Birmingham41117233158-2740
21Bolton41912203462-2839
22Barnsley40813194260-1837
23Sunderland41614214473-2932
24Burton41711233072-4232
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

