Championship
Derby3Cardiff1

Derby County 3-1 Cardiff City

By Philip Marsh

BBC Sport Wales

Andre Wisdom of Derby County and Jamie Ward of Cardiff City compete for the ball
Jamie Ward was making only his second start and third appearance for Cardiff since joining on loan in January

Derby County moved back into the play-off places after coming from behind to beat Cardiff City 3-1 at Pride Park.

Cardiff led 1-0 at the break through Callum Paterson's right-footed volley after 30 minutes following a Joe Bennett cross from the left.

But it was former Cardiff City striker Cameron Jerome who made the game's telling impact, scoring either side of Matej Vydra's 20th goal of the season.

Cardiff stay second, one point ahead of Fulham, while Derby move back to sixth.

A win for Warnock's Cardiff would have seen them needing just one win from their final two matches to clinch promotion, but instead they will have to beat Hull and Reading if third-place Fulham pick up maximum points.

For Derby, their play-off hopes are back in their hands after leapfrogging Millwall in to sixth.

Gary Rowett's side still face the difficult task of travelling to fourth-placed Aston Villa on Saturday, but they will have enjoyed getting back to winning ways.

Cardiff's uncharacteristic defensive mishaps

Sol Bamba and Cameron Jerome battle for the ball
Cardiff had only conceded three goals in a match once this season before Tuesday's game

The first big chance of the game fell to Welsh international, and former Cardiff forward, Tom Lawrence but Neil Etheridge was quick off his line to deny him.

Minutes later, Cardiff felt aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty after Bradley Johnson appeared to move his arm towards the ball in the 18-yard box.

Derby looked dangerous on the break throughout the first half but, as has been the case all season, Cardiff caused their opposition trouble with very little possession.

And it was Warnock's side who opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, Paterson's right-foot volley beating Scott Carson at the near post.

Bennett's floated cross from the left-hand side went over the heads of a rising Gary Madine and Marcus Olsson, leaving Paterson alone to give the Bluebirds the lead.

Callum Paterson
Callum Paterson joined Cardiff as a right-back but has been used in a more forward role this term

Neil Etheridge was on hand once again to deny an on-rushing Andreas Weimann before Joe Ralls blazed over for Cardiff from 20 yards with the last kick of the first half.

Neither manager opted to make a change at half-time, and it was Derby who came out of the dressing rooms on the front foot.

A sloppy challenge from Bruno Ecuele Manga gave Lawrence a shooting opportunity from a free-kick after 50 minutes but his effort was blocked by a sizeable Cardiff wall.

Despite the lack of clear-cut opportunities early in the second half, the intensity on the pitch was cranked up a notch or two, Sol Bamba and Cameron Jerome exchanging words on more than one occasion.

Rowett introduced the Championship's top goalscorer Matej Vydra on the hour mark as Derby's search for an equaliser intensified but the final ball escaped the home side when they needed it.

For all the pressure Cardiff absorbed, the best chance of the second half fell the way of the visitors.

Joe Ralls' burst into the box evaded Derby's defenders before he squared the ball to Madine, who could not make proper contact with the ball when six yards out.

Cameron Jerome
Cameron Jerome played for Cardiff City between 2004 and 2006, scoring 24 goals in 73 appearances

But just as Cardiff were ruing their missed opportunity, Derby struck at the other end through former Cardiff striker Jerome.

Derby's January signing from Norwich used his strength to hold off the attentions of Sean Morrison before rolling the ball past a sliding Bennett and Etheridge to level the score.

The Rams continued to pile on the pressure, searching for their second of the game, which prompted Warnock to ring the changes.

The introduction of Kenneth Zohore and Anthony Pilkington gave Cardiff a foothold in the game for a matter of minutes but it was Derby who struck the hammer blow.

A cross looked to have been dealt with comfortably by Yanic Wildschut but the Norwich loanee took too long on the ball and was dispossessed by Andre Wisdom, who squared the ball for Vydra to power his effort past Etheridge from 12 yards out.

Wildschut had the chance to make amends for his error at the other end but he failed to hit the target from an acute angle after the ball fell kindly to him.

And the game was put to bed minutes later as Jerome once again got the better of the Cardiff defence following a Morrison mistake, and Etheridge could do nothing to stop the Derby striker netting his second of the night.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "We are disappointed. I thought we should have won the game if we were anything like ourselves.

"Second half we have made defensive errors for every goal and that's not like us at all. We have to regroup now. It's not very often you see us make defensive errors like that.

"We will be sad tonight but that's life. Most clubs would swap positions with us, Derby included."

Derby County manager Gary Rowett: "I think when you look at the statistics in the divisions we have only come back once to win all season and most teams are exactly the same.

"We switched off once in the first half and we were behind and at that point it was deflating but the players stuck at it and second half I thought we were superb."

A weather-made grudge match

Derby County
Derby posted a picture of their stadium on social media before March's match was postponed

Originally scheduled for 18 March, Cardiff failed to capitalise on their game in hand over promotion rivals Fulham and Aston Villa against Derby over a month later.

After the fixture's cancellation last month due to snow, Warnock labelled Derby's decision to call off the game "a disgrace", suggesting Rowett's side did not want to face a then in-form Cardiff outfit.

Derby boss Rowett responded to Warnock's comments, saying he "didn't actually realise he's also a qualified health and safety inspector".

After both managers had their say on the matter and the controversy surrounding the postponement appeared to have faded, a video surfaced of Cardiff captain Sean Morrison using offensive language aimed at Derby players.

Morrison apologised for the video which only added to the build-up to Tuesday night's fixture, despite Cardiff boss Warnock insisting there was no bad blood ahead of kick-off.

Line-ups

Derby

  • 1Carson
  • 6Keogh
  • 33Davies
  • 3Forsyth
  • 14Wisdom
  • 44Huddlestone
  • 15Johnson
  • 29OlssonSubstituted forVydraat 60'minutes
  • 19WeimannSubstituted forPearceat 88'minutes
  • 10LawrenceSubstituted forHansonat 88'minutes
  • 32JeromeBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7Palmer
  • 16Pearce
  • 21Roos
  • 23Vydra
  • 26Hanson
  • 28Nugent
  • 36Ledley

Cardiff

  • 25Etheridge
  • 5Ecuele MangaBooked at 53mins
  • 4Morrison
  • 14Bamba
  • 3BennettBooked at 66mins
  • 18PatersonBooked at 11mins
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 8RallsBooked at 70mins
  • 29WardSubstituted forWildschutat 74'minutes
  • 33HoilettSubstituted forPilkingtonat 74'minutes
  • 44MadineSubstituted forZohoreat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Peltier
  • 10Zohore
  • 13Pilkington
  • 19Mendez-Laing
  • 24Grujic
  • 28Murphy
  • 35Wildschut
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
30,294

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Derby County 3, Cardiff City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Derby County 3, Cardiff City 1.

Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.

Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).

Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Cameron Jerome (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Derby County 3, Cardiff City 1. Cameron Jerome (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andre Wisdom.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Jamie Hanson replaces Tom Lawrence.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Alex Pearce replaces Andreas Weimann.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Richard Keogh.

Attempt saved. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sol Bamba with a headed pass.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

Attempt missed. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Paterson with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Craig Forsyth (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bradley Johnson.

Goal!

Goal! Derby County 2, Cardiff City 1. Matej Vydra (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andre Wisdom.

Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Sol Bamba.

Attempt missed. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Craig Forsyth.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Anthony Pilkington replaces David Junior Hoilett.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Yanic Wildschut replaces Jamie Ward.

Foul by Richard Keogh (Derby County).

Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Sol Bamba.

Attempt blocked. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Andre Wisdom with a cross.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.

Booking

Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matej Vydra (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).

Goal!

Goal! Derby County 1, Cardiff City 1. Cameron Jerome (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richard Keogh with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Curtis Davies (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Lawrence with a cross.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jamie Ward.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Kenneth Zohore replaces Gary Madine.

Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Craig Forsyth following a set piece situation.

Booking

Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matej Vydra (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Bennett (Cardiff City).

Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Ralls.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff442681067392886
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Derby4419141165461971
7Millwall4418151155431269
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest44157224962-1352
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley44814224568-2338
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
View full Championship table

