Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Birmingham City 1.
Bolton Wanderers 0-1 Birmingham City
Birmingham City hung on with 10 men at Bolton to earn their third straight win under Garry Monk and move five points clear of the relegation zone.
The visitors went ahead towards the end of a nervy first half when Lukas Jutkiewicz swept Jacques Maghoma's free-kick in to the roof of the net.
Che Adams was shown a red card for a foul on Craig Noone after half-time.
Bolton piled on the pressure but the Blues held firm to move level on points with their opponents in the table.
Defeat was Bolton's second in a row after Friday's loss at Leeds, as they missed the chance to move eight points clear of 22nd-placed Barnsley, who have a game in hand.
Phil Parkinson's side threw everything they could at Birmingham in the closing stages, with keeper Ben Alnwick going up for a late corner but heading wide.
However, Birmingham, backed by 4,816 travelling fans, were well organised at the back and restricted the home side to half chances, with Bolton failing to have a single attempt on target.
Having also overseen victory at Bolton when in charge of Middlesbrough in September, Monk became the first boss to win twice away from home at the same opponents in a Championship season since former Rotherham and Leeds manager Steve Evans' double over Birmingham in 2015-16.
Line-ups
Bolton
- 13Alnwick
- 14FlanaganBooked at 54mins
- 32Burke
- 5Beevers
- 3Taylor
- 17DerikSubstituted forNooneat 56'minutes
- 24HenrySubstituted forKirchhoffat 75'minutes
- 10Ameobi
- 6Vela
- 11BuckleySubstituted forCloughat 72'minutes
- 9Le Fondre
Substitutes
- 12Noone
- 15Robinson
- 18Wilbraham
- 27Kirchhoff
- 31Wheater
- 33Howard
- 40Clough
Birmingham
- 13Stockdale
- 45Harding
- 28Morrison
- 12Dean
- 5Colin
- 27JotaSubstituted forKieftenbeldat 77'minutes
- 26DavisBooked at 75mins
- 17Ndoye
- 19MaghomaSubstituted forDacres-Cogleyat 84'minutes
- 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forRobertsat 90+3'minutes
- 14AdamsBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 3Grounds
- 4Roberts
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 20Boga
- 21Lowe
- 25Dacres-Cogley
- 29Kuszczak
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 21,097
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Birmingham City 1.
Attempt missed. Ben Alnwick (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Harlee Dean.
Attempt blocked. Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Beevers with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Marc Roberts replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Attempt missed. Wes Harding (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Davis.
Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).
Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by David Davis.
Attempt blocked. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Flanagan.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Josh Dacres-Cogley replaces Jacques Maghoma.
Attempt saved. Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Davis.
Foul by Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers).
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by David Davis.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Maxime Colin.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Maikel Kieftenbeld replaces Jota.
Attempt blocked. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross.
Booking
David Davis (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Jan Kirchhoff replaces Karl Henry.
Foul by Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers).
David Davis (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Zach Clough replaces William Buckley.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Harlee Dean.
Attempt blocked. Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Che Adams (Birmingham City) is shown the red card.
Foul by Che Adams (Birmingham City).
Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jota.
Hand ball by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Andrew Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Jota (Birmingham City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by David Davis.
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reece Burke (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Andrew Taylor.
Jota (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.