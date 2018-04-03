Fulham 2-0 Leeds United

Kevin McDonald (right) knew very little about how he scored after deflecting in Aleksandar Mitrovic's header

Fulham showed why they are the Championship's form side with an impressive win over mid-table Leeds.

They dominated the early chances and eventually went ahead when Kevin McDonald deflected in Aleksandar Mitrovic's header from a corner.

The Serbia striker put the game to bed as he ended a flowing counter-attack after Caleb Ekuban spurned one of Leeds' best chances when put through.

Unmarked Jay-Roy Grot should have got one back but headed over from close in.

The Londoners - who are now unbeaten in 18 league games - closed the gap to second-placed Cardiff to five points having played a game more.

But a play-off place looks all but secure as they are now 13 points above seventh-placed Bristol City with six games left - three of which are against sides currently in the bottom six.

Fulham started the game excellently with their full-backs marauding down both flanks - Mitrovic missing a fourth-minute chance after Matt Targett's pull-back before Floyd Ayite hit the base of the far post after Ryan Sessegnon's teasing pass across the face of the goal.

Mitrovic had a free header from the resulting corner well-saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but it was from a similar position that the Serbian striker inadvertently set-up McDonald's opener.

The game turned on a 14-second passage of play as Marcus Bettinelli saved Ekuban's effort allowing Fulham to break - Newcastle-loanee Mitrovic playing a one-two with Tom Cairney to set up his 10th goal in nine games.

Leeds had an appeal for a penalty rightly turned down when Stuart Dallas went to ground easily under a challenge from Bettinelli shortly before Grot's miss - the substitute's header over with the goal gaping summing up the visitors' frustrating evening.

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic:

"It is our ambition to fight for three points every week. But everything depends on Cardiff, they must lose.

"They have five points and that is a big difference. We will try and do our job, it's a race, we will try and chase.

"We must try to push harder and try and win the next game. They need to have some mistakes to give us the opportunity.

"My job is not to be satisfied, my job is to push the players. It's not so important if I'm happy. We are in a season where we can be successful."

Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom:

"The big moments were the difference between the teams.

"We can take lots of things from that game: frustration, anger, pleasure, disappointment.

"Certain things went against us. Some pleasing things came out of the game but I'm getting frustrated.

"We more than matched them but they were good."