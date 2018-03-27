Russia 1-3 France

From the section

France beat Russia 3-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe & Paul Pogba goals

Paul Pogba scored a 30-yard free-kick and Kylian Mbappe netted twice as France beat World Cup hosts Russia in a friendly in St Petersburg.

Didier Deschamps made seven changes from the side that lost 3-2 to Colombia on Friday, including midfielder Pogba being recalled from the bench.

Pogba set up Mbappe's opener and then curled home a long-range free-kick.

Fedor Smolov pulled one back from close range before Mbappe added a late third through keeper Andrey Lunyov's legs.

This was the first France game in which Manchester United's Pogba has scored and assisted a goal.