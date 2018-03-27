Match ends, Russia 1, France 3.
Russia 1-3 France
Paul Pogba scored a 30-yard free-kick and Kylian Mbappe netted twice as France beat World Cup hosts Russia in a friendly in St Petersburg.
Didier Deschamps made seven changes from the side that lost 3-2 to Colombia on Friday, including midfielder Pogba being recalled from the bench.
Pogba set up Mbappe's opener and then curled home a long-range free-kick.
Fedor Smolov pulled one back from close range before Mbappe added a late third through keeper Andrey Lunyov's legs.
This was the first France game in which Manchester United's Pogba has scored and assisted a goal.
Line-ups
Russia
- 99Lunev
- 14Granat
- 3Neustädter
- 13KudryashovSubstituted forCheryshevat 83'minutes
- 19SamedovSubstituted forSmolnikovat 45'minutes
- 21ErokhinSubstituted forShvetsat 76'minutes
- 10DzagoevSubstituted forAn Miranchukat 54'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 17Golovin
- 18ZhirkovSubstituted forRauschat 45'minutes
- 11Smolov
- 15Al MiranchukSubstituted forZabolotnyat 66'minutesBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 1Akinfeev
- 4Kutepov
- 5Semenov
- 6Shvets
- 8Glushakov
- 16An Miranchuk
- 22Rausch
- 23Kombarov
- 24Zabolotny
- 27Cheryshev
- 28Smolnikov
- 30Gabulov
France
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 21Koscielny
- 5UmtitiSubstituted forKimpembeat 80'minutes
- 22Hernández
- 6Pogba
- 13KantéSubstituted forTolissoat 66'minutes
- 15RabiotSubstituted forMatuidiat 81'minutes
- 11DembéléSubstituted forGiroudat 72'minutes
- 10MbappéBooked at 52minsSubstituted forLemarat 86'minutes
- 20MartialSubstituted forGriezmannat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 4Varane
- 7Griezmann
- 8Lemar
- 9Giroud
- 12Tolisso
- 14Matuidi
- 16Mandanda
- 17Digne
- 19Sidibe
- 23Areola
- 24Ben Yedder
- Referee:
- Gediminas Mazeika
- Attendance:
- 68,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Russia 1, France 3.
Benjamin Pavard (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Russia).
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fedor Smolov (Russia).
Attempt missed. Fedor Smolov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Thomas Lemar replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Offside, France. Lucas Hernández tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Russia 1, France 3. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Denis Cheryshev replaces Fyodor Kudryashov.
Booking
Anton Miranchuk (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anton Miranchuk (Russia).
Olivier Giroud (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anton Shvets (Russia).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Blaise Matuidi replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Samuel Umtiti.
Attempt missed. Fedor Smolov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anton Miranchuk.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Anton Shvets replaces Aleksandr Erokhin.
Attempt missed. Samuel Umtiti (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Aleksandr Golovin.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucas Hernández (France) because of an injury.
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vladimir Granat (Russia).
Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Olivier Giroud replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Igor Smolnikov (Russia).
Corner, France. Conceded by Roman Neustädter.
Corner, France. Conceded by Roman Neustädter.
Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (France).
Konstantin Rausch (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Russia 1, France 2. Fedor Smolov (Russia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Igor Smolnikov with a cross.
Booking
Anton Zabolotny (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.