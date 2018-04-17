National League
Guiseley19:45Barrow
Venue: Nethermoor Park, England

Guiseley v Barrow

Line-ups

Guiseley

  • 13Green
  • 4Wesolowski
  • 5Palmer
  • 12Southwell
  • 8Hatfield
  • 7Hurst
  • 10Rooney
  • 34Holden
  • 35Liburd
  • 40Flowers
  • 42Nirennold

Substitutes

  • 1Coddington
  • 15McFadzean
  • 17Purver
  • 19Odejayi
  • 39Roberts

Barrow

  • 1Arnold
  • 22Makoma
  • 14Hall
  • 4James
  • 8MacDonald
  • 6Diarra
  • 26Walters
  • 3Jones
  • 9White
  • 16Holt
  • 24James

Substitutes

  • 11Bauress
  • 15Panayiotou
  • 19Diagne
  • 23Gomis
  • 25Cook
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4222101073423176
3Sutton United4321101263501373
4Boreham Wood4419151059431672
5Fylde4420111381552671
6Aldershot4319141061491271
7Wrexham441718949381169
8Dover4318131257401767
9Ebbsfleet421716957461167
10Bromley4217121367501763
11Dag & Red421711146254862
12Maidenhead United421413155762-555
13Gateshead4212181257461154
14Leyton Orient421412165453154
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh431217146168-753
17Solihull Moors431311194554-950
18Maidstone United441214184963-1450
19Hartlepool431213184961-1249
20Woking44129235273-2145
21Barrow421014184860-1244
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243975-3634
24Guiseley41612233575-4030
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired