Sunderland 1-3 Sheffield Wednesday
Sunderland suffered a setback in their fight against relegation with defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.
Wednesday took the lead after a first half of few chances, Lucas Joao firing in from Atdhe Nuhiu's header.
But Sunderland responded immediately, George Honeyman heading Lynden Gooch's cross in at the far post.
Tom Lees restored the Owls' lead, firing in Joey Pelupessy's free-kick delivery from close range, before Nuhiu headed in to secure the three points.
The Kosovo striker's goal, his fifth in three games, ensured Sheffield Wednesday would move up to 16th in the table, 13 points clear of the relegation zone.
Defeat for Sunderland kept them 23rd in the division, five points adrift of safety with only six games left this season.
The Black Cats were made to pay for not taking advantage of a strong first-half performance, Donald Love firing their best chance of the opening 45 minutes over from just outside the box.
Chris Coleman's side, already without a number of players because of injuries and suspensions, suffered another blow in the second half when Bryan Oviedo was injured and taken off the pitch.
They are now level on points with bottom side Burton, facing an increasingly difficult task to avoid dropping to the third tier of English football for the first time since 1987.
Sunderland boss Chris Coleman told BBC Newcastle:
"If you look at the stats, we doubled everything Sheffield did, overall I thought the endeavour was there, they played without fear, we got bodies forward.
"Two of three goals we gave away were our own mistakes and that's disappointing.
"It's really hard for me to criticise the team, we did enough to win it, but we ended up losing 3-1."
Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay told BBC Sheffield:
"I am proud of my team, we are working hard for each other.
"It was not an easy game, but we are in good shape at the moment and good confidence.
"We have strikers who need not a lot of chances, in the second half we were very effective."
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 12Camp
- 22Love
- 16O'Shea
- 36Wilson
- 3OviedoSubstituted forMatthewsat 64'minutes
- 6Cattermole
- 27GoochSubstituted forAsoroat 83'minutes
- 4McNair
- 26HoneymanSubstituted forEjariaat 83'minutes
- 19McGeadyBooked at 50mins
- 9Fletcher
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 11Lua Lua
- 13McManaman
- 20Maja
- 21Matthews
- 29Asoro
- 53Ejaria
Sheff Wed
- 28Wildsmith
- 46Venâncio
- 15Lees
- 6FoxSubstituted forThornileyat 8'minutes
- 2Hunt
- 32Pelupessy
- 10BannanBooked at 40minsSubstituted forJonesat 83'minutes
- 21Boyd
- 20Reach
- 18Lucas JoãoSubstituted forForestieriat 90+1'minutes
- 17Nuhiu
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 7Rhodes
- 8Butterfield
- 19Matias
- 25Dawson
- 39Thorniley
- 45Forestieri
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 29,786
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3.
Attempt missed. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ovie Ejaria.
Attempt blocked. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ovie Ejaria.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Fernando Forestieri replaces Lucas João because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland) header from very close range misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashley Fletcher.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Ovie Ejaria replaces George Honeyman.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Joel Asoro replaces Lynden Gooch.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. David Jones replaces Barry Bannan.
Attempt saved. Donald Love (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paddy McNair.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jordan Thorniley.
Attempt saved. Adam Matthews (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aiden McGeady.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross.
Joe Wildsmith (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John O'Shea (Sunderland).
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jordan Thorniley.
Attempt blocked. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Jack Hunt tries a through ball, but Lucas João is caught offside.
Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Wilson (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Reach.
Attempt saved. Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joey Pelupessy with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John O'Shea (Sunderland).
Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Adam Matthews replaces Bryan Oviedo because of an injury.
Foul by Lee Cattermole (Sunderland).
Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1. George Honeyman (Sunderland) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lynden Gooch with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) because of an injury.