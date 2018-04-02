Nottingham Forest P-P Barnsley
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest's Easter Monday Championship match against Barnsley has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the City Ground.
A combination of heavy and persistent rain and the rising River Trent nearby led to the decision following a 12:00 GMT pitch inspection.
The match has been rearranged for Tuesday, 24 April (19:45 BST).
Forest slipped a place to 17th in the table after Monday's fixtures, while Barnsley remaining third from bottom.