League One
Rochdale3Shrewsbury1

Rochdale 3-1 Shrewsbury Town

Relegation-threatened Rochdale ran out winners against promotion-chasing Shrewsbury in a game that ended in controversy at Spotland.

Shrewsbury were awarded a penalty in time added on with the chance to equalise but referee Richard Clark changed his mind and awarded a corner, from which Dale's Ian Henderson broke downfield to score a third.

Shrewsbury raced into an early lead when Nathan Thomas turned Harrison McGahey and raced clear to fire past Josh Lillis.

But the visitors' momentum was broken when Toto Nsiala was stretchered off with a suspected fractured cheekbone following an accidental clash of heads with Stephen Humphrys.

Dale levelled deep into the resultant 12 minutes of time added on at the end of the first half, Oliver Rathbone firing wide of Dean Henderson. The hosts then took the lead in the second half when Steven Davies hooked a brilliant overhead kick into the roof of the net.

Referee Clark awarded Shrewsbury a spot-kick in time added on when Jim McNulty challenged Shaun Whalley - only to change his mind and award a corner after consulting his linesman.

From the resulting set-piece and, with Town keeper Henderson having joined the attack, his namesake Ian Henderson broke away to fire into an empty net.

Shrewsbury are now third, a point behind Blackburn and two behind leaders Wigan Athletic, after their first defeat in eight games, while Dale edge to within four points of safety.

Line-ups

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 2Rafferty
  • 6McGahey
  • 4McNulty
  • 3NtlheSubstituted forInmanat 40'minutes
  • 16Done
  • 10Camps
  • 40Henderson
  • 14RathboneSubstituted forWisemanat 90+2'minutes
  • 7HumphrysSubstituted forDaviesat 77'minutes
  • 9Andrew

Substitutes

  • 12Wiseman
  • 17Inman
  • 19Davies
  • 21Delaney
  • 22Moore
  • 31Hart
  • 33Dobre

Shrewsbury

  • 1Henderson
  • 17HendrieSubstituted forBoltonat 73'minutes
  • 5Sadler
  • 22NsialaSubstituted forLoweat 27'minutes
  • 6Beckles
  • 4Godfrey
  • 7Whalley
  • 11Gnahoua
  • 20Nolan
  • 10ThomasSubstituted forPayneat 73'minutes
  • 9MorrisBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 3Lowe
  • 13Bolton
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 15MacGillivray
  • 19Jones
  • 21Eisa
  • 45Payne
Referee:
Richard Clark
Attendance:
4,098

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Rochdale 3, Shrewsbury Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rochdale 3, Shrewsbury Town 1.

Goal!

Goal! Rochdale 3, Shrewsbury Town 1. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.

Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Scott Wiseman replaces Oliver Rathbone.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.

Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).

Arthur Gnahoua (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) because of an injury.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Max Lowe.

Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).

Arthur Gnahoua (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town).

Goal!

Goal! Rochdale 2, Shrewsbury Town 1. Steve Davies (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Arthur Gnahoua (Shrewsbury Town).

Attempt missed. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Max Lowe (Shrewsbury Town).

Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Davies (Rochdale).

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Stephen Humphrys because of an injury.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Dean Henderson.

Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. James Bolton replaces Luke Hendrie.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Stefan Payne replaces Nathan Thomas.

Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).

Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).

Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harrison McGahey (Rochdale).

Nathan Thomas (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Max Lowe.

Attempt missed. Bradden Inman (Rochdale) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan37248571234880
2Blackburn382310572353779
3Shrewsbury39239752312178
4Rotherham392061364461866
5Scunthorpe401515105748960
6Plymouth39179135147460
7Peterborough3915131161491258
8Charlton381610125046458
9Portsmouth38174174847155
10Bristol Rovers39166175658-254
11Bradford38165174956-753
12Southend391311154559-1450
13Doncaster381213134745249
14Gillingham381213134343049
15Fleetwood39139175157-648
16Blackpool391114144550-547
17Oxford Utd381210165358-546
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19MK Dons391012173952-1342
20Wimbledon39119193750-1342
21Oldham371010175065-1540
22Northampton401010203667-3140
23Rochdale37814153846-838
24Bury3979233259-2730
View full League One table

