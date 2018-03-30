Rochdale 3-1 Shrewsbury Town

Match ends, Rochdale 3, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Relegation-threatened Rochdale ran out winners against promotion-chasing Shrewsbury in a game that ended in controversy at Spotland.
Shrewsbury were awarded a penalty in time added on with the chance to equalise but referee Richard Clark changed his mind and awarded a corner, from which Dale's Ian Henderson broke downfield to score a third.
Shrewsbury raced into an early lead when Nathan Thomas turned Harrison McGahey and raced clear to fire past Josh Lillis.
But the visitors' momentum was broken when Toto Nsiala was stretchered off with a suspected fractured cheekbone following an accidental clash of heads with Stephen Humphrys.
Dale levelled deep into the resultant 12 minutes of time added on at the end of the first half, Oliver Rathbone firing wide of Dean Henderson. The hosts then took the lead in the second half when Steven Davies hooked a brilliant overhead kick into the roof of the net.
Referee Clark awarded Shrewsbury a spot-kick in time added on when Jim McNulty challenged Shaun Whalley - only to change his mind and award a corner after consulting his linesman.
From the resulting set-piece and, with Town keeper Henderson having joined the attack, his namesake Ian Henderson broke away to fire into an empty net.
Shrewsbury are now third, a point behind Blackburn and two behind leaders Wigan Athletic, after their first defeat in eight games, while Dale edge to within four points of safety.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2Rafferty
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 3NtlheSubstituted forInmanat 40'minutes
- 16Done
- 10Camps
- 40Henderson
- 14RathboneSubstituted forWisemanat 90+2'minutes
- 7HumphrysSubstituted forDaviesat 77'minutes
- 9Andrew
Substitutes
- 12Wiseman
- 17Inman
- 19Davies
- 21Delaney
- 22Moore
- 31Hart
- 33Dobre
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 17HendrieSubstituted forBoltonat 73'minutes
- 5Sadler
- 22NsialaSubstituted forLoweat 27'minutes
- 6Beckles
- 4Godfrey
- 7Whalley
- 11Gnahoua
- 20Nolan
- 10ThomasSubstituted forPayneat 73'minutes
- 9MorrisBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 3Lowe
- 13Bolton
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 19Jones
- 21Eisa
- 45Payne
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 4,098
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 3, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 3, Shrewsbury Town 1. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.
Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Scott Wiseman replaces Oliver Rathbone.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).
Arthur Gnahoua (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) because of an injury.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Max Lowe.
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
Arthur Gnahoua (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town).
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 2, Shrewsbury Town 1. Steve Davies (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Arthur Gnahoua (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Max Lowe (Shrewsbury Town).
Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Davies (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Stephen Humphrys because of an injury.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. James Bolton replaces Luke Hendrie.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Stefan Payne replaces Nathan Thomas.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).
Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).
Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison McGahey (Rochdale).
Nathan Thomas (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Max Lowe.
Attempt missed. Bradden Inman (Rochdale) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.