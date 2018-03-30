Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Preston North End

Lucas Joao has scored eight goals this season

Sheffield Wednesday eased to a comfortable win over Preston.

The hosts took the lead when Atdhe Nuhiu headed in from Jack Hunt's cross before Lucas Joao quickly doubled their advantage with a looping header over visiting keeper Declan Rudd.

Preston got back in it when Louis Moult prodded in Daniel Johnson's low cross.

The Owls wrapped up the win in injury time, with Nuhiu scoring a fine curling effort and Fernando Forestieri adding a fine free-kick.

A second successive victory moved Jos Luhukay's side 11 points clear of the bottom three.

There was little sign of what was to come in the second half after an opening 45 that saw Preston defender Ben Davies come closest to breaking the deadlock when he headed straight at Wednesday keeper Joe Wildsmith from six yards.

Forestieri's goal on his return after six months out with a knee injury capped a fine day for the home side.

They visit lowly Sunderland on Monday, while Preston, who are two points outside the play-offs, host Derby.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay:

"Fantastic, I'm very happy for the team, players and fans. What a game for everybody.

"We made two goals early in the half, it was a happy situation, it was fantastic to win like that today.

"The players work so hard, did extensive work for this game and they deserve the rewards."

Preston North End boss Alex Neil:

"We know that goals change games and we had three golden opportunities before our goal and we didn't take them.

"I thought individually that was some of the poorer performances I've seen since I've been here defensively which is disappointing.

"In the two promotions that I've managed to achieve previously, we've lost games at crucial periods but we got a reaction and we are going to have to do the same now."