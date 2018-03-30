Match ends, Brentford 1, Sheffield United 1.
Brentford 1-1 Sheffield United
Brentford and Sheffield United shared the points in a game that saw both teams end with 10 men.
The visitors took the lead when Chris Basham's deflected effort beat Bees goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.
Chris Mepham levelled with a low shot, with Blades keeper Jamal Blackman and home midfielder Ryan Woods sent off after clashing in the aftermath.
Clayton Donaldson and Leon Clarke forced good saves from Bentley as the Blades pushed for a late winner.
The draw moved Chris Wilder's side to within a point of the top six but they will ultimately be disappointed not have taken all three after ending the game on top.
The complexion of the game totally changed in the 69th minute when Blackman and Woods were shown red cards after scuffling over the ball following Mepham's equaliser from a free-kick.
Brentford were indebted to Bentley for securing their point after he twice denied sub Donaldson in one-on-one situations.
Dean Smith's side visit Bristol City on Monday, while the Blades host promotion hopefuls Cardiff City.
Brentford manager Dean Smith:
"In the end it was a good point because we didn't deserve much. That was the poorest we've been for a long time, but you can't knock our spirit and character.
"On the ball, I thought we were very poor. Some of it might have been down to the conditions and the fact that United worked very hard and made it difficult for us.
"We didn't create many opportunities of note apart from a few snapshots and efforts from range because of our quality on the ball."
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"To come to Brentford and play like this says a lot about how far we have come. I'm so proud of the performance today.
"The players are scratching their heads at how we have not won that. We have had six or seven proper chances.
"It is one of the best performances in my time here and it sets us up fantastically well.
"If the players produce that up until the end of the season then we are not going to be far off."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 22Dalsgaard
- 14Egan
- 33Mepham
- 20Clarke
- 15WoodsBooked at 69mins
- 7JozefzoonSubstituted forJudgeat 78'minutes
- 8Yennaris
- 4MacLeodSubstituted forMokotjoat 60'minutes
- 47CanosSubstituted forWatkinsat 60'minutes
- 9Maupay
Substitutes
- 10McEachran
- 11Watkins
- 12Mokotjo
- 17Marcondes
- 18Judge
- 28Daniels
- 29Barbet
Sheff Utd
- 27BlackmanBooked at 69mins
- 6BashamBooked at 50mins
- 19Stearman
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 14LeonardSubstituted forMooreat 71'minutes
- 7LundstramSubstituted forEvansat 53'minutes
- 4Fleck
- 3StevensBooked at 60mins
- 9Clarke
- 10SharpSubstituted forDonaldsonat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 11Donaldson
- 12Wilson
- 20Evans
- 24Lafferty
- 26Holmes
- 36Brooks
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 11,174
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Sheffield United 1.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Attempt saved. Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Clarke.
Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack O'Connell.
Foul by Alan Judge (Brentford).
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United).
Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Evans.
Attempt saved. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nico Yennaris.
Offside, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke tries a through ball, but Jack O'Connell is caught offside.
Foul by Chris Mepham (Brentford).
Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Alan Judge replaces Florian Jozefzoon.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.
Attempt saved. Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Fleck with a through ball.
Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Simon Moore replaces Ryan Leonard.
Dismissal
Jamal Blackman (Sheffield United) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Dismissal
Ryan Woods (Brentford) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 1, Sheffield United 1. Chris Mepham (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Attempt blocked. Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Leonard (Sheffield United).
Josh Clarke (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Clayton Donaldson replaces Billy Sharp.
Foul by Josh Clarke (Brentford).
Ryan Leonard (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Kamohelo Mokotjo replaces Lewis MacLeod.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Ollie Watkins replaces Sergi Canos.
Offside, Sheffield United. Lee Evans tries a through ball, but Leon Clarke is caught offside.