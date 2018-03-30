Norwich City 0-2 Fulham

Norway international Stefan Johansen (left) has scored seven goals for Fulham this season

Fulham maintained their Championship automatic promotion bid with a routine victory at Norwich.

Stefan Johansen opened the scoring for the Cottagers with a tap-in after Norwich keeper Angus Gunn could only parry Aleksandar Mitrovic's header.

Tom Cairney doubled the advantage minutes later, sidefooting the ball into the bottom corner.

Fulham remain seven points off second-placed Cardiff after extending their unbeaten run to 17 league games.

Cairney's tame effort was the only shot on target in a largely uneventful first-half which saw Fulham dominate possession but create little going forwards.

City's closest chance came after 59 minutes when Josh Murphy's volley went narrowly wide.

Moments later Fulham substitute Ryan Sessegnon saw his powerful shot cleared off the line by Norwich defender Christoph Zimmermann.

This latest defeat means the Canaries have now won just one of their past nine games.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke:

"Fulham were able to score the first goal. From there, it was difficult.

"They are the best team in the league at the moment. We had situations to score but weren't effective.

"I'm happy with our commitment, fighting spirit and performance. Sadly, we didn't get the result which is the credit."

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:

"I thought we looked a little bit tired at times. These sort of games immediately after the international break are never easy because we always have a lot of players travelling around the world but it's a good win and now we look forward to Leeds.

"We just have to keep picking up good results and then see what happens in May. But I am not worried about that now, it's only the next game I am thinking of.

"We know we need some help from Wolves and Cardiff but if they give us some help then we have to be in a position to take advantage."