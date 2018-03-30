Championship
Norwich0Fulham2

Norwich City 0-2 Fulham

Stefan Johansen playing for Fulham against Norwich
Norway international Stefan Johansen (left) has scored seven goals for Fulham this season

Fulham maintained their Championship automatic promotion bid with a routine victory at Norwich.

Stefan Johansen opened the scoring for the Cottagers with a tap-in after Norwich keeper Angus Gunn could only parry Aleksandar Mitrovic's header.

Tom Cairney doubled the advantage minutes later, sidefooting the ball into the bottom corner.

Fulham remain seven points off second-placed Cardiff after extending their unbeaten run to 17 league games.

Cairney's tame effort was the only shot on target in a largely uneventful first-half which saw Fulham dominate possession but create little going forwards.

City's closest chance came after 59 minutes when Josh Murphy's volley went narrowly wide.

Moments later Fulham substitute Ryan Sessegnon saw his powerful shot cleared off the line by Norwich defender Christoph Zimmermann.

This latest defeat means the Canaries have now won just one of their past nine games.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke:

"Fulham were able to score the first goal. From there, it was difficult.

"They are the best team in the league at the moment. We had situations to score but weren't effective.

"I'm happy with our commitment, fighting spirit and performance. Sadly, we didn't get the result which is the credit."

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:

"I thought we looked a little bit tired at times. These sort of games immediately after the international break are never easy because we always have a lot of players travelling around the world but it's a good win and now we look forward to Leeds.

"We just have to keep picking up good results and then see what happens in May. But I am not worried about that now, it's only the next game I am thinking of.

"We know we need some help from Wolves and Cardiff but if they give us some help then we have to be in a position to take advantage."

Line-ups

Norwich

  • 1Gunn
  • 2Pinto
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 15Klose
  • 26Lewis
  • 27TetteySubstituted forHoolahanat 77'minutes
  • 4ReedBooked at 90mins
  • 23MaddisonBooked at 90mins
  • 8VrancicSubstituted forEdwardsat 84'minutes
  • 11MurphyBooked at 83mins
  • 32SrbenySubstituted forOliveiraat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Husband
  • 9Oliveira
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 20Raggett
  • 21Edwards
  • 31Hanley
  • 33McGovern

Fulham

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 2FredericksBooked at 78mins
  • 4Odoi
  • 13Ream
  • 21Targett
  • 8Johansen
  • 6McDonaldBooked at 58minsSubstituted forNorwoodat 68'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 10Cairney
  • 20Piazon
  • 32MitrovicSubstituted forKamaraat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11AyitéSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3R Sessegnon
  • 9Fonte
  • 16Norwood
  • 22Christie
  • 26Kalas
  • 27Button
  • 47Kamara
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
26,750

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Norwich City 0, Fulham 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Fulham 2.

Attempt missed. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Murphy.

Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Fulham. Stefan Johansen tries a through ball, but Tom Cairney is caught offside.

Booking

Harrison Reed (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Harrison Reed (Norwich City).

Booking

Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Fulham. Ryan Fredericks tries a through ball, but Aboubakar Kamara is caught offside.

Oliver Norwood (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).

Booking

James Maddison (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.

Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Harrison Reed (Norwich City).

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Matt Targett.

Attempt saved. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan with a headed pass.

Booking

Oliver Norwood (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Oliver Norwood (Fulham).

James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Marcus Edwards replaces Mario Vrancic.

Booking

Josh Murphy (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Murphy (Norwich City).

Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Maddison (Norwich City).

Matt Targett (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City).

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamal Lewis (Norwich City).

Booking

Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ryan Fredericks (Fulham).

Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Aboubakar Kamara replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan replaces Alexander Tettey.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Nélson Oliveira replaces Dennis Srbeny.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Oliver Norwood.

Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivo Pinto.

Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison.

Foul by Oliver Norwood (Fulham).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich38157164748-152
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull38912175359-639
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Barnsley39713193958-1934
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
View full Championship table

