Lloyd Sam: AFC Wimbledon sign ex-Charlton winger on short-term contract

Lloyd Sam scored three goals in 14 MLS appearances for DC United

AFC Wimbledon have signed former Charlton winger Lloyd Sam on a short-term contract.

Sam, 33, has been training with the League One side after being released by MLS side DC United in November.

The wide man started his career at Charlton before playing for Leeds, New York Red Bulls and DC United.

"He's shown us in training that he has ability and he just needs to get the physical side of his game up to speed," said Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley.

Ardley said Sam will play for Wimbledon's under-23 side to find fitness before providing cover for the injured Cody McDonald.

Wimbledon are 19th in League One, two points above the relegation zone, with nine games remaining.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.