Women's Super League 1
Sunderland Ladies0Arsenal Women2

Sunderland Ladies v Arsenal Women

Line-ups

Sunderland Ladies

  • 1Laws
  • 16Pitman
  • 14Sharp
  • 6Williams
  • 5Sjoman
  • 18Lambert
  • 20Bruinenberg
  • 37Staniforth
  • 11WyneBooked at 41mins
  • 17JoiceSubstituted forGallowayat 57'minutes
  • 7Ramshaw

Substitutes

  • 4Stewart
  • 9Koren
  • 25Barker
  • 28Galloway
  • 31Preuss
  • 32Young
  • 38Mullen

Arsenal Women

  • 13Moorhouse
  • 20Janssen
  • 6Williamson
  • 16QuinnSubstituted forO'Reillyat 66'minutes
  • 15McCabe
  • 7van de Donk
  • 10Little
  • 8Nobbs
  • 18EvansSubstituted forMitchellat 72'minutes
  • 9Carter
  • 23Mead

Substitutes

  • 3Mitchell
  • 17O'Reilly
  • 28Ngunga
  • 29Cooke
  • 32Gibson
Referee:
John Matthews

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderland LadiesAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home4
Away22
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away0

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Emma Mitchell replaces Lisa Evans.

Attempt saved. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies) because of an injury.

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Heather O'Reilly replaces Louise Quinn.

Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Lucy Staniforth.

Attempt blocked. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Bridget Galloway replaces Abbey Joice.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Anna Moorhouse.

Attempt blocked. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachel Pitman.

Attempt blocked. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies).

Second Half

Second Half begins Sunderland Ladies 0, Arsenal Women 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sunderland Ladies 0, Arsenal Women 2.

Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt saved. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Zaneta Wyne.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kylla Sjoman.

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland Ladies 0, Arsenal Women 2. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

Attempt saved. Mollie Lambert (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies).

Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominique Bruinenberg (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt saved. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies17125041113041
2Man City Women17112445172835
3Arsenal Women17104332171534
4Reading Women1794439172231
5B'ham City Ladies1792629171229
6Liverpool Ladies179172824428
7Bristol City Women1751111241-2916
8Everton Ladies1742111927-814
9Sunderland Ladies1741121339-2613
10Yeovil Town Ladies170215149-482
