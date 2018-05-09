Everton Ladies 3-1 Yeovil Town Ladies

Everton's victory saw them leapfrog Sunderland and Bristol City, who both have a game in hand

Yeovil Town Ladies scored their first league goal of the season on Wednesday - in their 15th Women's Super League match of the campaign.

It was, however, not enough for victory as Everton sealed a 3-1 win which moves them up to seventh in WSL 1.

Libby Piggott was the Yeovil scorer, drawing the visitors level after Danielle Turner's well-taken opener.

Piggott hit the bar moments later, but Mollie Green scored twice to give the hosts all three points.

The second - and Everton's third - came from the spot, Green taking over spot-kick duties late on, after Yeovil keeper Megan Walsh saved Courtney Sweetman-Kirk's first-half penalty.

Part-time outfit Yeovil remain bottom of the table - without a win this term - on two points, while Everton's victory was their fourth of the season.

Piggott's goal ended a wait of more than 1,300 minutes in the league for the Lady Glovers.