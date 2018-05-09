Match ends, Everton Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 1.
Everton Ladies 3-1 Yeovil Town Ladies
Yeovil Town Ladies scored their first league goal of the season on Wednesday - in their 15th Women's Super League match of the campaign.
It was, however, not enough for victory as Everton sealed a 3-1 win which moves them up to seventh in WSL 1.
Libby Piggott was the Yeovil scorer, drawing the visitors level after Danielle Turner's well-taken opener.
Piggott hit the bar moments later, but Mollie Green scored twice to give the hosts all three points.
The second - and Everton's third - came from the spot, Green taking over spot-kick duties late on, after Yeovil keeper Megan Walsh saved Courtney Sweetman-Kirk's first-half penalty.
Part-time outfit Yeovil remain bottom of the table - without a win this term - on two points, while Everton's victory was their fourth of the season.
Piggott's goal ended a wait of more than 1,300 minutes in the league for the Lady Glovers.
Line-ups
Everton Ladies
- 1Levell
- 5Worm
- 6George
- 20Finnigan
- 26Bryson
- 3Turner
- 12JamesSubstituted forHughesat 75'minutes
- 14Munsterman
- 8BrettSubstituted forDoyleat 89'minutes
- 21Green
- 18Sweetman-KirkSubstituted forKellyat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Kelly
- 15Hinds
- 28Hughes
- 30Doyle
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 14Miles
- 16Jackson
- 2Evans
- 5Cousins
- 27Evans
- 18Pusey
- 19Gauvain
- 28Aldridge
- 9Heatherson
- 24PiggottSubstituted forCochraneat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Rogers
- 15Lambe
- 25Cochrane
- Referee:
- Thomas Parsons
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 1.
Marthe Munsterman (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chelsea Cochrane (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Chelsea Cochrane replaces Libby Piggott.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Emma Doyle replaces Jodie Brett.
Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies).
Mollie Green (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt missed. Mollie Green (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies).
Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies).
Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Siri Worm (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ella Pusey (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Foul by Faye Bryson (Everton Ladies).
Hannah Miles (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Ella Pusey (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Elise Hughes replaces Angharad James.
Attempt saved. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 1. Mollie Green (Everton Ladies) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Everton Ladies. Chloe Kelly draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Marthe Munsterman (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ella Pusey (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Foul by Marthe Munsterman (Everton Ladies).
Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mollie Green (Everton Ladies).
Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Chloe Kelly replaces Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 2, Yeovil Town Ladies 1. Mollie Green (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.
Attempt saved. Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Faye Bryson (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Megan Finnigan (Everton Ladies) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Ella Pusey.
Attempt saved. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.