Match ends, SPAL 0, Juventus 0.
SPAL 0-0 Juventus
-
- From the section European Football
Serie A leaders Juventus were held to a surprise goalless draw at lowly SPAL, but extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.
Full-back Alex Sandro and striker Paulo Dybala, with a free-kick, both came close for Juve in the first half.
Dybala missed the target again with a shot in the second period, with SPAL failing to have a single effort.
Second-placed Napoli will look to cut the deficit to two points against Genoa on Sunday (kick-off 19:45 GMT).
Line-ups
SPAL
- 97Meret
- 4Cionek
- 23Vicari
- 27Da Silva Dal Belo
- 29Lazzari
- 19KurticBooked at 32mins
- 28SchiattarellaBooked at 60mins
- 88Grassi
- 33CostaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forSimicat 90+2'minutes
- 43PaloschiSubstituted forGuimaraes Bilherat 82'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 7AntenucciSubstituted forFloccariat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gomis
- 5Simic
- 9Bonazzoli
- 10Floccari
- 15Väisänen
- 18Schiavon
- 21Salamon
- 24Vitale
- 25Guimaraes Bilher
- 77Viviani
- 85Dramé
- 92Marchegiani
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 2De Sciglio
- 24Rugani
- 3ChielliniSubstituted forBarzagliat 81'minutes
- 22AsamoahSubstituted forMandzukicat 64'minutes
- 5PjanicBooked at 79mins
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forBentancurat 84'minutes
- 11Douglas CostaBooked at 69mins
- 10Dybala
- 12Lobo Silva
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 8Marchisio
- 15Barzagli
- 17Mandzukic
- 21Höwedes
- 23Szczesny
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
- 32Del Favero
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
- Attendance:
- 13,135
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, SPAL 0, Juventus 0.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lorenco Simic (SPAL).
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Felipe.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Lorenco Simic replaces Filippo Costa.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Sergio Floccari replaces Mirco Antenucci.
Offside, SPAL. Alex Meret tries a through ball, but Mirco Antenucci is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Manuel Lazzari (SPAL) because of an injury.
Booking
Everton Luiz (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Mirco Antenucci (SPAL).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Manuel Lazzari.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Everton Luiz replaces Alberto Paloschi.
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Giorgio Chiellini because of an injury.
Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Filippo Costa (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Manuel Lazzari (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alberto Paloschi (SPAL).
Attempt blocked. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Manuel Lazzari.
Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Felipe (SPAL).
Booking
Douglas Costa (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Alberto Grassi (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Alberto Grassi (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).
Alberto Paloschi (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.