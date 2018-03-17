SPAL 0-0 Juventus

Italian Serie A
Paulo Dybala
Dybala could not add to his 21 goals for Juventus this season

Serie A leaders Juventus were held to a surprise goalless draw at lowly SPAL, but extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Full-back Alex Sandro and striker Paulo Dybala, with a free-kick, both came close for Juve in the first half.

Dybala missed the target again with a shot in the second period, with SPAL failing to have a single effort.

Second-placed Napoli will look to cut the deficit to two points against Genoa on Sunday (kick-off 19:45 GMT).

Line-ups

SPAL

  • 97Meret
  • 4Cionek
  • 23Vicari
  • 27Da Silva Dal Belo
  • 29Lazzari
  • 19KurticBooked at 32mins
  • 28SchiattarellaBooked at 60mins
  • 88Grassi
  • 33CostaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forSimicat 90+2'minutes
  • 43PaloschiSubstituted forGuimaraes Bilherat 82'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 7AntenucciSubstituted forFloccariat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gomis
  • 5Simic
  • 9Bonazzoli
  • 10Floccari
  • 15Väisänen
  • 18Schiavon
  • 21Salamon
  • 24Vitale
  • 25Guimaraes Bilher
  • 77Viviani
  • 85Dramé
  • 92Marchegiani

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 3ChielliniSubstituted forBarzagliat 81'minutes
  • 22AsamoahSubstituted forMandzukicat 64'minutes
  • 5PjanicBooked at 79mins
  • 14MatuidiSubstituted forBentancurat 84'minutes
  • 11Douglas CostaBooked at 69mins
  • 10Dybala
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 8Marchisio
  • 15Barzagli
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 21Höwedes
  • 23Szczesny
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur
  • 32Del Favero
Referee:
Davide Massa
Attendance:
13,135

Match Stats

Home TeamSPALAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home3
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, SPAL 0, Juventus 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, SPAL 0, Juventus 0.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lorenco Simic (SPAL).

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Felipe.

Substitution

Substitution, SPAL. Lorenco Simic replaces Filippo Costa.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, SPAL. Sergio Floccari replaces Mirco Antenucci.

Offside, SPAL. Alex Meret tries a through ball, but Mirco Antenucci is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Manuel Lazzari (SPAL) because of an injury.

Booking

Everton Luiz (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hand ball by Mirco Antenucci (SPAL).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Manuel Lazzari.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Blaise Matuidi.

Substitution

Substitution, SPAL. Everton Luiz replaces Alberto Paloschi.

Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Giorgio Chiellini because of an injury.

Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Filippo Costa (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Manuel Lazzari (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alberto Paloschi (SPAL).

Attempt blocked. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Manuel Lazzari.

Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.

Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Felipe (SPAL).

Booking

Douglas Costa (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Alberto Grassi (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Alberto Grassi (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).

Alberto Paloschi (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th March 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus29243267155275
2Napoli28224262194370
3Roma28175647232456
4Lazio28165766363053
5Inter Milan271410342212152
6AC Milan2714583830847
7Sampdoria2713594738944
8Atalanta2711883831741
9Fiorentina2710893632438
10Torino2781273635136
11Udinese28103153842-433
12Bologna28103153340-733
13Genoa2786132128-730
14Sassuolo2876151848-3027
15Cagliari2775152543-1826
16Chievo2767142344-2125
17SPAL29510142850-2225
18Crotone2766152748-2124
19Hellas Verona2764172551-2622
20Benevento2731231861-4310
View full Italian Serie A table

