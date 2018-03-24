Match ends, Charlton Athletic 2, Plymouth Argyle 0.
Charlton Athletic 2-0 Plymouth Argyle
Early goals from Lewis Page and Michal Zyro ensured Lee Bowyer made a winning start as Charlton's new caretaker manager with a triumph over Plymouth.
Bowyer was put in temporary charge this week following Karl Robinson's switch to Oxford and made an instant impact by sealing a vital victory which moves the Londoners to within two points of play-off rivals Argyle.
The Addicks almost made the perfect start in the opening minute when Nicky Ajose cleverly fed Zyro, who was only thwarted by Gary Sawyer's challenge inside the box.
But they did not have long to wait to get their noses in front, with Page unleashing a third-minute volley from 20 yards which flew past visiting keeper Remi Matthews.
Tariqe Fosu burst through on goal only to fire straight at Matthews, although Plymouth should have been level on the quarter hour when Ryan Taylor's low drive was tipped onto a post by Ben Amos.
Two minutes later the hosts doubled their advantage as Zyro headed home from Joe Aribo's delivery.
Matthews was fortunate to escape unpunished after coming outside of his area and catching the ball.
Graham Carey curled an effort inches wide of the far post and also placed a free-kick off target as Plymouth tried to get back in contention.
But it was almost 3-0 on the stroke of half-time when Ajose almost volleyed in a stunning effort which was well saved by Matthews.
Fosu placed a curler agonisingly wide and Jake Forster-Caskey tried his luck from outside of the box.
Fosu hit the side-netting from a tight angle, while Matthews had to be alert to push Ajose's shot behind at the expense of a corner as Charlton continued to push forward.
Carey was unlucky to see a long range effort just dip over the bar on 77 minutes.
Zyro came close at the other end with a pair of attempts which both flew wide.
But the Addicks had already done more enough earlier in the game to ensure they emerged from this must-win game with all three points to keep their play-off ambitions alive.
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 34Dijksteel
- 5BauerBooked at 27mins
- 6PearceBooked at 78mins
- 2PageSubstituted forSarrat 87'minutes
- 17Aribo
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 27Zyro
- 12ReevesBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMaloneyat 90+3'minutes
- 14Fosu-Henry
- 8AjoseSubstituted forMarshallat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Marshall
- 11Kaikai
- 13Phillips
- 23Sarr
- 26Lennon
- 31Umerah
- 38Maloney
Plymouth
- 34Matthews
- 18Threlkeld
- 22Vyner
- 4Songo'oSubstituted forFletcherat 54'minutes
- 3Sawyer
- 14Makasi
- 24FoxSubstituted forPatonat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Ness
- 10Carey
- 19Taylor
- 11LameirasSubstituted forTaylor-Sinclairat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Ainsworth
- 16Grant
- 17Taylor-Sinclair
- 25Letheren
- 27Fletcher
- 30Paton
- 33Sangster
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 13,989
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 2, Plymouth Argyle 0.
Attempt saved. Jamie Ness (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Taylor Maloney replaces Ben Reeves.
Booking
Paul Paton (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Paton (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Naby Sarr replaces Lewis Page.
Attempt missed. Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic).
Paul Paton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Mark Marshall replaces Nicky Ajose.
Attempt missed. Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic).
Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).
Moses Makasi (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Remi Matthews.
Attempt saved. Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Paton (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Paul Paton replaces David Fox.
Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zak Vyner (Plymouth Argyle).
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Taylor.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Oscar Threlkeld.
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Aaron Taylor-Sinclair replaces Ruben Lameiras.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Alex Fletcher replaces Yann Songo'o.
Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.