Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Shrewsbury Town 1-0 AFC Wimbledon
Stefan Payne's early second-half goal gave 10-man Shrewsbury victory over AFC Wimbledon as they returned to the top of League One.
Payne struck in the 54th minute, firing in his 13th goal of the season in all competitions from close range.
But Shrewsbury had to play the closing stages with 10 men after Bryn Morris's 86th minute red card - for a foul on Egli Kaja, the Town midfielder's second bookable offence.
Morris's red card was Shrewsbury's fifth of the season - and their second in successive matches, following the midweek dismissal of captain Abu Ogogo, who began his four-game ban.
Shrewsbury went close when Shaun Whalley's free-kick from the left was turned wide, while Alex Rodman's well-struck effort from 30 yards was also well dealt with by Wimbledon goalkeeper George Long.
But Andy Barcham had a shot straight at Craig MacGillivray for the Dons before visiting midfielder Liam Trotter forced a more impressive save from the Town goalkeeper.
In the second half, Carlton Morris glanced a header wide for the hosts from Rodman's cross, then Payne headed straight at Long before he got the decisive goal. But the visitors had chances to equalise, MacGillivray saving well from Lyle Taylor.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 15MacGillivray
- 17Hendrie
- 22NsialaBooked at 90mins
- 5Sadler
- 6BecklesBooked at 61mins
- 7WhalleySubstituted forThomasat 78'minutes
- 16MorrisBooked at 86mins
- 20Nolan
- 23Rodman
- 9MorrisSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 90+2'minutes
- 45PayneSubstituted forLoweat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lowe
- 10Thomas
- 11Gnahoua
- 14John-Lewis
- 19Jones
- 21Eisa
- 30Rowley
Wimbledon
- 1Long
- 2FullerBooked at 55minsSubstituted forPigottat 71'minutes
- 4Oshilaja
- 5Nightingale
- 3Meades
- 7Francomb
- 8AbdouSubstituted forKajaat 82'minutes
- 17BarchamSubstituted forParrettat 68'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 14Trotter
- 11Forrester
- 33TaylorBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 6Robinson
- 18Parrett
- 19Soares
- 21Kaja
- 23Kennedy
- 24McDonnell
- 39Pigott
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 6,456
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Carlton Morris.
Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town).
Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Max Lowe replaces Stefan Payne.
Booking
Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
Luke Hendrie (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town) for a bad foul.
Egli Kaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Mat Sadler.
Attempt saved. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Egli Kaja replaces Nadjim Abdou.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Nadjim Abdou.
Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Nathan Thomas replaces Shaun Whalley.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Mat Sadler.
Attempt blocked. Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt saved. Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Lyle Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Joe Pigott replaces Barry Fuller because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by George Francomb.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Dean Parrett replaces Andy Barcham.
Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon).
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.
Foul by Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town).
Nadjim Abdou (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.