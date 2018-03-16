Mario Balotelli: Nice striker has booking rescinded for complaining about racism

Mario Balotelli was booked by Nicolas Rainville during the second half

Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli's booking for complaining about alleged racist chants has been rescinded.

The ex-Manchester City and Liverpool forward, who is now playing for Nice, was unhappy with the reaction from Dijon fans when he missed a shot.

The 27-year-old spoke to referee Nicolas Rainville, who responded by showing him a yellow card.

The LFP, which oversees the top two leagues in French football, withdrew the caution after an investigation.

It said no action would be taken against Dijon as they could not take "responsibility" for the actions of their supporters during the game in February.

After the incident, anti-discriminatory body Football Against Racism in Europe called on the LFP to take action.

"The French league is one of the most diverse in Europe so one would expect referees to understand and act seriously after players complain about racism," said Fare.

Kick It Out, which deals with discrimination in English football, said it was "shocked" by Balotelli's booking.

"It is unacceptable and wrong to see that once again a match official has failed to apply the Uefa protocol - in place for a number of years - which requires action to be taken to stop the game to deal with the offending abuse," it added.

News of Balotelli's rescinded yellow card came on the same day that Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi said Atalanta fans have again been racially abusing him.