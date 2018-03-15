Maya Le Tissier: Guernsey girl, 15, may make history in boys' under-16 Muratti

Maya Le Tissier captained England Under 16's against Denmark in February

England youth footballer Maya le Tissier could make history by being the first female to play in a male under-16 match between Guernsey and Jersey.

The midfielder, 15, has been selected in the squad for Guernsey's annual game with their biggest rivals on Saturday.

Le Tissier has captained the England Under-15 side and plays with male teams at under-16 and under-18 level.

"I just have to work hard in training and hopefully I'll get picked," Le Tissier told BBC Radio Guernsey.

Despite sharing a surname with Guernsey's greatest player, she is not related to Matt le Tissier, the former Southampton and England forward.

"It doesn't really bother me, it's just another game of football," she said when asked about making history.

"It's good to make history but I'm not really too fussed about it to be honest, as long as I can put in a good performance and show other girls that they can come through and do what I've done."

As well as playing for England and Guernsey, Le Tissier also plays for local club St Martin's in Guernsey's junior leagues - they lead both the under-16 and under-18 tables in the closing stages of the season.

"Maya's always been in the side, so it's nothing different to us," added team-mate Brad O'Regan. "She won't let the history part affect her game."