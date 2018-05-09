Manchester City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Yaya Toure was making his 316th appearance for Manchester City after signing for the club in 2010

Manchester City delivered another attacking masterclass as they established a new top-flight points record with a 3-1 victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

In Yaya Toure's final game as a City player, goals from Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho ensured Pep Guardiola's team surpassed the 95-point tally set by Chelsea under Jose Mourinho in 2004-05.

Another Chelsea record - this time from 2009-10, during Carlo Ancelotti's tenure as manager - went when Silva stroked home City's second which brought up 104 league goals for the season.

Fittingly, City's latest accomplishments came against opponents who they began this record-breaking campaign against, on a sun-kissed evening on the South Coast last August.

On that occasion, Guardiola's side required help in the form of a Lewis Dunk own goal but City have required little assistance ever since and are threatening to add to a compendium of club and domestic records before the season is out.

The Premier League champions may yet conclude the campaign by becoming first team to reach 100 points in an English top-flight season if they win at Southampton on Sunday (15:00 BST).

It follows City signing-off at home by breaking the Premier League record for most wins in a season. Their 31 victories in 37 games passes the 30 registered by Chelsea last term and equals the all-time top-flight record set by Tottenham's double-winning team of 1960-61.

Out with the old in with the new

Much of the evening for those in sky blue was devoted to paying tribute to Toure in his final appearance for City at the Etihad, four days before his 35th birthday.

The midfielder's name was replaced with the word 'Legend' on the teamsheet and City supporters went through a repertoire of songs paying tribute to the Ivorian.

At full-time, his brother Kolo - who also played for City between 2009-2013 - emerged to the tune of 2 Unlimited's 1993 hit 'No Limit', to present his younger brother with a commemorative shirt.

If Toure, who has collected seven trophies since being signed by Roberto Mancini in July 2010 represents the past, Leroy Sane, a Guardiola recruit, embodies the present.

Having arrived from Schalke for £46.5m in 2016, this has been the 22-year-old's breakthrough season in England and he was at his tricky best against the Seagulls - creating all three of City's goals.

His quick one-two and surge through midfield created the opener, a driving run down the left and back-post cross laid on the second and some quick thinking and a precise cut-back delivered the third.

Sane has now been directly involved in more league goals this season than any other German player in Europe's top five divisions - scoring 10 and providing 15 assists.

Tough night for Brighton

Even facing a City side that made eight changes to their last league outing, this was always going to be a tough assignment for Brighton.

Only Manchester United, Everton and Huddersfield have taken points from their visit to the Etihad this term - while Chris Hughton's team hold the unwanted distinction of having the second worst away record in the Premier League, after relegated Stoke.

Albion, who maintained their record of not being beaten by more than two goals on their travels, remained in the game until 18 minutes from time.

Though generally starved of possession, French winger Anthony Knockaert was a threat throughout and could have restored parity but it was always a case of their work being completed before this evening.

The Seagulls guaranteed their Premier League status with a win over Manchester United last week at the Amex, where seven wins and 29 points from their 19 games has proven enough to accomplish their primary aim.

More to follow.