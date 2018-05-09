Match ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Manchester City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
-
Manchester City delivered another attacking masterclass as they established a new top-flight points record with a 3-1 victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.
In Yaya Toure's final game as a City player, goals from Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho ensured Pep Guardiola's team surpassed the 95-point tally set by Chelsea under Jose Mourinho in 2004-05.
Another Chelsea record - this time from 2009-10, during Carlo Ancelotti's tenure as manager - went when Silva stroked home City's second which brought up 104 league goals for the season.
Fittingly, City's latest accomplishments came against opponents who they began this record-breaking campaign against, on a sun-kissed evening on the South Coast last August.
On that occasion, Guardiola's side required help in the form of a Lewis Dunk own goal but City have required little assistance ever since and are threatening to add to a compendium of club and domestic records before the season is out.
The Premier League champions may yet conclude the campaign by becoming first team to reach 100 points in an English top-flight season if they win at Southampton on Sunday (15:00 BST).
It follows City signing-off at home by breaking the Premier League record for most wins in a season. Their 31 victories in 37 games passes the 30 registered by Chelsea last term and equals the all-time top-flight record set by Tottenham's double-winning team of 1960-61.
Out with the old in with the new
Much of the evening for those in sky blue was devoted to paying tribute to Toure in his final appearance for City at the Etihad, four days before his 35th birthday.
The midfielder's name was replaced with the word 'Legend' on the teamsheet and City supporters went through a repertoire of songs paying tribute to the Ivorian.
At full-time, his brother Kolo - who also played for City between 2009-2013 - emerged to the tune of 2 Unlimited's 1993 hit 'No Limit', to present his younger brother with a commemorative shirt.
If Toure, who has collected seven trophies since being signed by Roberto Mancini in July 2010 represents the past, Leroy Sane, a Guardiola recruit, embodies the present.
Having arrived from Schalke for £46.5m in 2016, this has been the 22-year-old's breakthrough season in England and he was at his tricky best against the Seagulls - creating all three of City's goals.
His quick one-two and surge through midfield created the opener, a driving run down the left and back-post cross laid on the second and some quick thinking and a precise cut-back delivered the third.
Sane has now been directly involved in more league goals this season than any other German player in Europe's top five divisions - scoring 10 and providing 15 assists.
Tough night for Brighton
Even facing a City side that made eight changes to their last league outing, this was always going to be a tough assignment for Brighton.
Only Manchester United, Everton and Huddersfield have taken points from their visit to the Etihad this term - while Chris Hughton's team hold the unwanted distinction of having the second worst away record in the Premier League, after relegated Stoke.
Albion, who maintained their record of not being beaten by more than two goals on their travels, remained in the game until 18 minutes from time.
Though generally starved of possession, French winger Anthony Knockaert was a threat throughout and could have restored parity but it was always a case of their work being completed before this evening.
The Seagulls guaranteed their Premier League status with a win over Manchester United last week at the Amex, where seven wins and 29 points from their 19 games has proven enough to accomplish their primary aim.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Man City
- 1Bravo
- 3Danilo
- 4Kompany
- 14Laporte
- 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forMendyat 76'minutes
- 25Fernandinho
- 42Y TouréSubstituted forNmechaat 86'minutes
- 8Gündogan
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 33JesusSubstituted forDiazat 83'minutes
- 19Sané
Substitutes
- 17De Bruyne
- 22Mendy
- 24Adarabioyo
- 31Ederson
- 43Nmecha
- 47Foden
- 55Diaz
Brighton
- 1Ryan
- 2Bruno
- 22DuffyBooked at 37mins
- 5Dunk
- 3Bong
- 11Knockaert
- 24Pröpper
- 6Stephens
- 19IzquierdoSubstituted forMarchat 79'minutes
- 13GroßSubstituted forKayalat 73'minutes
- 16UlloaSubstituted forLocadiaat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Kayal
- 17Murray
- 18Goldson
- 20March
- 21Schelotto
- 25Locadia
- 26Krul
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 54,013
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Attempt saved. Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Foul by Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City).
Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Brahim Diaz (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Danilo (Manchester City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Brahim Diaz (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt blocked. Brahim Diaz (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Mendy.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Lukas Nmecha replaces Yaya Touré.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Brahim Diaz replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Attempt missed. Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong.
Attempt saved. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces José Izquierdo.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Benjamin Mendy replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jürgen Locadia replaces Leonardo Ulloa.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Beram Kayal replaces Pascal Groß.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Fernandinho (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Bruno.
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.
Leroy Sané (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt missed. Danilo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gaëtan Bong.
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fernandinho.
Attempt missed. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Attempt missed. Danilo (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.
Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).
Leonardo Ulloa (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Dale Stephens tries a through ball, but Pascal Groß is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernandinho.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester City 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.