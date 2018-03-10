Match ends, Eibar 1, Real Madrid 2.
Eibar 1-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane described Cristiano Ronaldo as being "from another planet" after the forward scored his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season at Eibar in La Liga.
Ronaldo opened the scoring with a neat finish from Luka Modric's ball.
Former Wigan defender Ivan Ramis headed in an equaliser for Eibar but a defensive error allowed Dani Carvajal to cross and Ronaldo headed in.
"He's a different and special player," said Zidane.
"He knows that he's going to score, he's very positive. He's from another planet."
Ronaldo, who scored in the 2-1 win at Paris St-Germain on Tuesday as Real Madrid moved into the Champions League quarter-finals, has now scored 13 goals in his last seven games.
His 33 goals this term means only Harry Kane (35) has scored more in all competitions than the Portugal international this season.
"His stats speak for themselves," added Zidane. "He's a very good player and he's ours."
Bale back, but not at his best
The game also marked a return to the starting line up for Gareth Bale after he was dropped for the trip to Paris in midweek.
Real boss Zinedine Zidane insisted before Tuesday's game that Bale remains a fundamental part of his plans, but he was not at his best against Eibar.
The Wales international was largely anonymous, although he did play one brilliant cross behind the defence in the second half that should have ended with a Ronaldo goal, but the Portuguese forward's strike was superbly saved.
But Bale was not the only player to be below his best on Saturday with Real struggling to impose themselves on an hard-working Eibar side.
Line-ups
Eibar
- 25Dmitrovic
- 7Capa
- 4RamisBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRodrigues de Oliveiraat 67'minutes
- 18Arbilla
- 15Valdés Díaz
- 5EscalanteSubstituted forDiopat 85'minutes
- 14García Carrillo
- 21León
- 24Jordán
- 8InuiSubstituted forDias de Oliveiraat 87'minutes
- 17Kike
Substitutes
- 3Diop
- 11Peña
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 13Riesgo
- 19Dias de Oliveira
- 20Alejo
- 23Juncà
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 5VaraneSubstituted forNachoat 28'minutes
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 8KroosSubstituted forBenzemaat 71'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forVázquezat 71'minutes
- 11BaleBooked at 30mins
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 9Benzema
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 23Kovacic
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 6,707
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eibar 1, Real Madrid 2.
Attempt blocked. Pape Diop (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Joan Jordán (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pape Diop.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Charles replaces Takashi Inui.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Pape Diop replaces Gonzalo Escalante.
Goal!
Goal! Eibar 1, Real Madrid 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pedro León (Eibar).
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Nacho.
Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joan Jordán following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Paulo Oliveira (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Casemiro.
Attempt missed. Takashi Inui (Eibar) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Gonzalo Escalante with a headed pass.
Offside, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Isco.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema replaces Toni Kroos.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike García (Eibar).
Offside, Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Gareth Bale is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Paulo Oliveira replaces Iván Ramis because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Isco with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Takashi Inui (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani García (Eibar).
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Goal!
Goal! Eibar 1, Real Madrid 1. Iván Ramis (Eibar) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Pedro León (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.