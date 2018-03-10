Dulwich offered groundshare by rivals Tooting & Mitcham

Dulwich Hamlet, formed in 1893, regularly attracted crowds of more than 1,000 to Champion Hill

Dulwich Hamlet have been offered a groundshare by Tooting & Mitcham which will allow them to complete the season.

The Isthmian League Premier Division leaders have been forced out of their stadium by owners Meadow Residential.

The property developers, who hope to redevelop the site, said Dulwich had repeatedly breached their licence.

The move is subject to league approval but Dulwich said: "We're delighted to announce we've found a home for the rest of the season."

Tooting & Mitcham United chairman Steve Adkins added: "We have agreed to host Dulwich Hamlet for their last few games of the season in the event that they are unable to continue playing at Champion Hill.

"We are pleased to be able to help a fellow club within the Isthmian League. "

Meadow's plans for the Champion Hill ground include providing homes and a new ground, but the council do not support their plans.

A subsidiary company of theirs has also trademarked the club's name and told them to stop using it.

However Meadow say they are open to agreeing to allow the club, who who play in the seventh tier of English football, to remain at Champion Hill.