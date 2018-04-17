National League
Bromley19:45Dag & Red
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v Dagenham & Redbridge

Line-ups

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 2Dunne
  • 16Sterling
  • 8Raymond
  • 19Johnson
  • 17Wanadio
  • 6Holland
  • 14Higgs
  • 18Porter
  • 21Sutherland
  • 25Bugiel

Substitutes

  • 4Rees
  • 9Hanlan
  • 10Dennis
  • 15Johnson
  • 23Woolfenden

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 2Nunn
  • 5Robson
  • 8Adams
  • 29Howells
  • 3Pennell
  • 17Boucaud
  • 7Howell
  • 14Sparkes
  • 24Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 11Okenabirhie

Substitutes

  • 6Robinson
  • 13Moore
  • 15N'Gala
  • 23Cheek
  • 32Bonds
Referee:
Alan Dale

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4222101073423176
3Sutton United4321101263501373
4Boreham Wood4419151059431672
5Fylde4420111381552671
6Aldershot4319141061491271
7Wrexham441718949381169
8Dover4318131257401767
9Ebbsfleet421716957461167
10Bromley4217121367501763
11Dag & Red421711146254862
12Maidenhead United421413155762-555
13Gateshead4212181257461154
14Leyton Orient421412165453154
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh431217146168-753
17Solihull Moors431311194554-950
18Maidstone United441214184963-1450
19Hartlepool431213184961-1249
20Woking44129235273-2145
21Barrow421014184860-1244
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243975-3634
24Guiseley41612233575-4030
View full National League table

