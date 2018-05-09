Leicester City 3-1 Arsenal

Riyad Mahrez's 12th goal of the season sealed the win for Leicester against 10-man Arsenal

Leicester earned a first Premier League win over Arsenal since 1994 as Arsene Wenger's penultimate game in charge of the Gunners ended in another away defeat.

Kelechi Iheanacho rifled the opener past Petr Cech after poor defending from the visitors, who had 20-year-old defender Konstantinos Mavropanos sent off 92 seconds later for hauling down the forward as he broke through on goal.

Arsenal levelled through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Jamie Vardy's penalty, awarded after Henrikh Mkhitaryan brought down Demarai Gray, and Riyad Mahrez's late breakaway goal sealed victory for the hosts.

Arsenal remain the only side without an away point in English league football in 2018, while victory for the Foxes means they could still overhaul Everton for eighth place with victory over Tottenham on the final day.

Vardy's penalty means he has now scored six goals in seven Premier League games against the Gunners, who have lost seven consecutive top-flight away matches for the first time since 1966.

In the final minutes Arsenal fans chanted Wenger's name and were joined by the home supporters, many of whom stood to applaud the Frenchman.

Puel gets instant response

Puel praised the "intensity" of his side's forward play

Before the match, Foxes manager Claude Puel had called on his side to "be positive, play with quality, tempo and desire" - and they duly responded.

The Frenchman has been under pressure in recent weeks and received a vote of confidence from the club's board last Friday, but on this evidence he certainly appears to have his players' backing.

Fousseni Diabate and Mahrez provided constant threat down the flanks, and an attack force of Vardy and Iheanacho had Arsenal's inexperienced backline constantly troubled.

Puel played under Wenger at Monaco in the 1980s and 1990s, and the Arsenal boss praised his tenacity before the match.

"He can fight," said Wenger. "I had him as a player and that was the same and I'm sure he can turn it around very quickly."

Wenger presumably hoped Puel would have waited one more game to get it right.

While this was a good night for Puel, who insists a mid-table finish is acceptable, but he surely faces another challenge once the campaign ends, with the future of Mahrez certain to be on the agenda.

If he can retain the services of the Algerian, who has put in two transfer requests in the last two windows, and get consistent performances out of players like Iheanacho, then the champions of 2016 have reasons for optimism heading into a new season.

Gunners' grim away run continues

Arsene Wenger is leaving Arsenal at the end of the season after 22 years in charge

If Arsenal were going to get their first away points of the year on the road anywhere, it should have been here.

The last time Leicester beat Arsenal in the Premier League, John Major was Prime Minister, Forrest Gump was in cinemas and it took a David Seaman own goal and David Lowe strike to seal a 2-1 win at Filbert Street under caretaker manager Kevin MacDonald.

Fast forward 24 years and a rush of blood to the head from Arsenal youngster Mavropanos helped Leicester to an overdue victory.

The Gunners had to play for 81 minutes with 10 men as a result, but after a period of panic when Cech made a string of key saves, the visitors rallied.

Foxes goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, making his league debut for the club after arriving from Hull last summer, had to make a made a strong save to deny Mkhitaryan, while Sead Kolasinac hit the post.

When Aubameyang notched his ninth goal in 12 league games since joining in January to draw Arsenal level, the game was wide open.

But Arsenal were missing the energy of Jack Wilshere, whose wife went into labour before the match, while Aaron Ramsey disappointed as an attacking threat with no shots on goal from midfield.

Graham Scott's decision to award a penalty, a call disputed by Wenger, led to more away-day misery as Vardy fired home.

And any hopes of rescuing a point evaporated when Mahrez's goal made it three.

Arsenal have now conceded 50 goals in top-flight campaign for the first time since 1983-84, when they let in 60.

Vardy remains top six tormentor - the stats

Since his Premier League debut in August 2014, Jamie Vardy has scored 24 goals against the big six sides - four more than any other player during this period (Sergio Aguero, 20).

Jamie Vardy has scored six goals in seven Premier League appearances against Arsenal; in fact, only against Liverpool has he scored more in the competition (seven).

Arsene Wenger suffered his first defeat against Leicester in his 23rd meeting with the Foxes (P23 W14 D8 L1).

Arsenal have lost seven consecutive top-flight away matches for the first time since January 1966 - the Gunners last went on a longer run of consecutive away defeats in May 1925 (a run of 13).

The Gunners have now lost 11 Premier League games on the road this season equalling their highest number of away defeats in a single campaign (also 11 in 1994/95) and are the only side across the top four tiers of English football yet to pick up an away point in 2018 (P7 W0 D0 L7).

Since making his Premier League debut, only Mohamed Salah (12) has scored more goals in the competition than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (nine).

Man of the match - Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester)

Kelechi Iheanacho produced a livewire performance with a goal, the burst that saw Mavropanos sent off and more sprints than any other player

'VAR vote destroys me' - what they said

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said: "Overall I believe we played a great game today. Even with 10 against 11 we should win the game. I'm convinced what changed the game was the penalty. I have complaints about the red card as well but I think we dealt well with the situation. I would like to praise the team for the spirit they showed tonight.

"There is always a reason for the defeat, but if you isolate each game, it is unfortunate what happened tonight. I think the Premier League has voted against VAR and it is upsetting. It destroys me because we were in front of the rest of the world, and now we want to be behind."

Asked whether the result may ease the pressure on him, Leicester manager Claude Puel said: "No comment. It is not my concern, it was just a win for the players and they wanted to give a reward to the fans. Congratulations to my players because they put in place all of the good ingredients to win the game."

What's next?

Leicester travel to Tottenham on Sunday (15:00 BST) while Arsenal head to Huddersfield for Wenger's final game at the helm (15:00 BST).