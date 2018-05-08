Swansea City v Southampton

Southampton conceded a injury-time equaliser against Everton on Saturday, but a draw was enough to move them out of the relegation zone at the expense of Swansea.

Southampton manager Mark Hughes says Swansea are "the team we have to damage" as the two sides fight to stay in the Premier League.

Victory for Southampton would leave them three points clear of 18th-placed Swansea with one game remaining, and with a better goal difference.

"I think it is just calmness. You have got to deal with pressure, you have got to think clearly," Hughes said.

"It is still very much in our hands and very quickly we will go again."

Swansea have not won in their last seven outings, but finish the campaign with two home games, including hosting relegated Stoke on the final day.

Manager Carlos Carvalhal said he believes in his side, adding: "This is something really bad. When it is in your hands to do it, let's do it.

"This is the way. And I believe we can do it."

WHAT COULD HAPPEN?

If Southampton win:

West Brom would be relegated.

would be relegated. Southampton will move to 16th on goal difference, above Huddersfield. They can then be sure of safety by avoiding defeat against Manchester City on Sunday.

They can then be sure of safety by avoiding defeat against on Sunday. Swansea would remain in the relegation zone and need to beat Stoke in their final game - while Huddersfield or Southampton slip up - to stay up.

If Swansea win:

West Brom would be relegated.

would be relegated. The Swans would move to 16th and would be sure of safety by avoiding defeat against Stoke on Sunday.

on Sunday. Southampton would drop into the relegation zone and would need to beat Manchester City on the final daywhile hoping Huddersfield or Swansea slip up.

If it's a draw:

Southampton would stay 17th. They would then stay up if they beat Manchester City or match Swansea's result on the final day.

would stay 17th. They would then stay up if they beat or match result on the final day. Swansea would go down if they lose on the final day, but stay up if they better Southampton' s result.

would go down if they lose on the final day, but stay up if they better s result. West Brom would need to win their final game, and hope both Southampton and Swansea lose.

TEAM NEWS

Swansea could make changes to their side for the crucial match.

Aside from Kyle Bartley, who has a knee ligament injury, he has a full strength squad to choose from.

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida is suspended after he was sent off against Everton on Saturday.

Hughes could again be without captain Steven Davis due to an Achilles injury, while Mario Lemina is doubtful with a hamstring problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Swansea have won just two of their 11 previous Premier League meetings with Southampton, failing to score in seven of those games.

The Saints have lost just one of their five Premier League visits to Liberty Stadium (W3 D1), keeping four clean sheets - however, that one defeat was in their last visit last season.

Mark Hughes has beaten Swansea once in the top flight already this season, winning 2-1 in December when he was manager of Stoke.

Swansea

Only Stoke (13) are on a longer winless run in the Premier League than Swansea (D3 L4).

They have failed to score in seven different top-flight games at home - no side has failed to do so in more (level with Huddersfield and Newcastle).

The Swans are starting a Premier League match in the relegation zone for the first time since 3 March.

Southampton