Premier League
Burnley19:45Chelsea
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Chelsea

Burnley's Chris Wood
Chris Wood has scored five goals in Burnley's run of five straight Premier League victories

TEAM NEWS

Burnley manager Sean Dyche could stick with the same team that beat Leicester on Saturday.

Scott Arfield, Robbie Brady, Steven Defour, Ben Mee and Jon Walters remain unavailable because of injuries.

Head coach Antonio Conte is set to make changes ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Southampton.

He has confirmed Emerson Palmieri will make his first Premier League start, but Danny Drinkwater could miss out with a groin problem.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "The fans are beginning to think about it [Europa League]. Mainly the focus here stays on the next game.

"We've got Chelsea next and they're certainly a fine side. We'll see where it takes us but it's very pleasing to be in this position at this stage of the season."

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte on trying to qualify for the Champions League: "We have to try until the end to reach this target.

"If we want to be realistic with five games to go, it's not simple to reduce the gap, but we must have the will to fight, the desire to take this target. Why not?

"We have an important game against Burnley, a really strong team having a fantastic season, and it won't be easy to get three points."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley registered their first win over Chelsea since August 1973 on the opening day of the season at Stamford Bridge.
  • The Clarets haven't completed a league double over Chelsea since the 1968-69 season.
  • The Blues have scored in all seven of their Premier League meetings with Burnley.

Burnley

  • Burnley are aiming to win six consecutive matches in the top flight for the first time since November 1968.
  • They have not done the league double against the reigning top-flight champions since 1953-54, when they beat Arsenal home and away.
  • The Clarets are unbeaten in their seven previous Premier League midweek home games, winning four and drawing three.
  • Sean Dyche's side have not lost any of the eight league matches in which Chris Wood has scored this season. They have a 55% win percentage in games he has played in, compared to 23% without him.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won only seven of their 21 matches in all competitions in 2018 (W7, D7, L7).
  • The Blues have managed just two victories in their 10 league matches this season against the other teams currently in the top seven.
  • Olivier Giroud has scored 19 goals in the Premier League as a substitute, second only to Jermain Defoe (24). He is the top-scoring substitute in the top flight this season, with six.
SAM's verdict
Most probable score: 1-1Probability of draw: 26%
Probability of home win: 26%Probability of away win: 48%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30263185206581
2Man Utd30205558233565
3Liverpool31189473343963
4Tottenham30187559253461
5Chelsea30175852272556
6Arsenal301461055411448
7Burnley30111092726143
8Leicester301010104543240
9Everton31117133750-1340
10Bournemouth3199133749-1236
11Watford31106153955-1636
12Brighton30810122840-1234
13Newcastle3088143040-1032
14Swansea3087152542-1731
15Huddersfield3187162552-2731
16Crystal Palace3179153048-1830
17West Ham3079143657-2130
18Southampton30513122944-1528
19Stoke3169162958-2927
20West Brom31311172449-2520
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired