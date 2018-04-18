Burnley v Chelsea

Chris Wood has scored five goals in Burnley's run of five straight Premier League victories

TEAM NEWS

Burnley manager Sean Dyche could stick with the same team that beat Leicester on Saturday.

Scott Arfield, Robbie Brady, Steven Defour, Ben Mee and Jon Walters remain unavailable because of injuries.

Head coach Antonio Conte is set to make changes ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Southampton.

He has confirmed Emerson Palmieri will make his first Premier League start, but Danny Drinkwater could miss out with a groin problem.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "The fans are beginning to think about it [Europa League]. Mainly the focus here stays on the next game.

"We've got Chelsea next and they're certainly a fine side. We'll see where it takes us but it's very pleasing to be in this position at this stage of the season."

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte on trying to qualify for the Champions League: "We have to try until the end to reach this target.

"If we want to be realistic with five games to go, it's not simple to reduce the gap, but we must have the will to fight, the desire to take this target. Why not?

"We have an important game against Burnley, a really strong team having a fantastic season, and it won't be easy to get three points."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley registered their first win over Chelsea since August 1973 on the opening day of the season at Stamford Bridge.

The Clarets haven't completed a league double over Chelsea since the 1968-69 season.

The Blues have scored in all seven of their Premier League meetings with Burnley.

Burnley

Burnley are aiming to win six consecutive matches in the top flight for the first time since November 1968.

They have not done the league double against the reigning top-flight champions since 1953-54, when they beat Arsenal home and away.

The Clarets are unbeaten in their seven previous Premier League midweek home games, winning four and drawing three.

Sean Dyche's side have not lost any of the eight league matches in which Chris Wood has scored this season. They have a 55% win percentage in games he has played in, compared to 23% without him.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won only seven of their 21 matches in all competitions in 2018 (W7, D7, L7).

The Blues have managed just two victories in their 10 league matches this season against the other teams currently in the top seven.

Olivier Giroud has scored 19 goals in the Premier League as a substitute, second only to Jermain Defoe (24). He is the top-scoring substitute in the top flight this season, with six.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 26% Probability of away win: 48%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.