Rochdale 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon frustrated fellow relegation battlers Rochdale as they survived an onslaught to hold on for a point at Spotland.

The visitors were fast out of the blocks and took the lead just six minutes in.

Lyle Taylor's free-kick from the left struck the Rochdale defensive wall and fell kindly for Adedeji Oshilaja, who slotted wide of Josh Lillis to put his side in the driving seat.

Dale were level after 27 minutes when Andy Cannon advanced towards the edge of the area and sent a low drive goalward - his effort taking a heavy deflection off Barry Fuller with the ball looping up and over George Long in the Dons goal.

Spurred on by that goal, the home side saw Ian Henderson's effort blocked on the goal-line by Tom Soares, while Stephen Humphrys headed over from point-blank range.

Dale started the second half still in the ascendancy, Bradden Inman and Humphrys seeing shots saved by George Long as Matty Done saw his volley deflected wide.

Humphrys hit the post with a late free-kick but the Dons held on for a point.

