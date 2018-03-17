Rochdale 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

League One
AFC Wimbledon frustrated fellow relegation battlers Rochdale as they survived an onslaught to hold on for a point at Spotland.

The visitors were fast out of the blocks and took the lead just six minutes in.

Lyle Taylor's free-kick from the left struck the Rochdale defensive wall and fell kindly for Adedeji Oshilaja, who slotted wide of Josh Lillis to put his side in the driving seat.

Dale were level after 27 minutes when Andy Cannon advanced towards the edge of the area and sent a low drive goalward - his effort taking a heavy deflection off Barry Fuller with the ball looping up and over George Long in the Dons goal.

Spurred on by that goal, the home side saw Ian Henderson's effort blocked on the goal-line by Tom Soares, while Stephen Humphrys headed over from point-blank range.

Dale started the second half still in the ascendancy, Bradden Inman and Humphrys seeing shots saved by George Long as Matty Done saw his volley deflected wide.

Humphrys hit the post with a late free-kick but the Dons held on for a point.

Line-ups

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 6McGahey
  • 4McNulty
  • 21Delaney
  • 12Wiseman
  • 17InmanSubstituted forDaviesat 73'minutes
  • 10Camps
  • 27CannonSubstituted forKitchingat 74'minutes
  • 16Done
  • 7Humphrys
  • 40HendersonBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 14Rathbone
  • 19Davies
  • 22Moore
  • 31Hart
  • 32Kitching
  • 33Dobre
  • 36Gillam

Wimbledon

  • 1Long
  • 2Fuller
  • 5Nightingale
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 3Meades
  • 14Trotter
  • 19Soares
  • 8AbdouSubstituted forForresterat 63'minutes
  • 7Francomb
  • 39PigottSubstituted forBarchamat 63'minutes
  • 33Taylor

Substitutes

  • 6Robinson
  • 11Forrester
  • 17Barcham
  • 18Parrett
  • 20Sibbick
  • 21Kaja
  • 24McDonnell
Referee:
Scott Oldham
Attendance:
2,667

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 1.

Attempt missed. Steve Davies (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon).

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by George Francomb.

Attempt blocked. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Mark Kitching (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon).

Matt Done (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Will Nightingale.

Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).

Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Mark Kitching replaces Andrew Cannon.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Bradden Inman.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Will Nightingale.

Attempt missed. Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).

Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).

Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).

Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Andy Barcham replaces Joe Pigott.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Harry Forrester replaces Nadjim Abdou.

Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by George Long.

Attempt saved. Matt Done (Rochdale) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by George Long.

Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury36228649272274
3Wigan34218563234071
4Rotherham372051263432065
5Scunthorpe381513105546958
6Plymouth37169124745257
7Peterborough3715111159471256
8Portsmouth37164174547-252
9Charlton361410124446-252
10Bristol Rovers37155175356-350
11Bradford35155154852-450
12Gillingham361213114240249
13Southend371211144355-1247
14Blackpool371113134448-446
15Oxford Utd36129155254-245
16Walsall371111154754-744
17Doncaster361013134344-143
18Wimbledon37119173748-1142
19Oldham361010165062-1240
20Fleetwood36109174657-1139
21Northampton37109183560-2539
22MK Dons37911173751-1438
23Rochdale34713143442-834
24Bury3779213155-2430
View full League One table

