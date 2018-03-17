Match ends, Leeds United 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Atdhe Nuhiu's late winner gave Sheffield Wednesday three vital points at Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.
The Owls took the lead when Nuhiu poked home after Adam Reach's effort came back off the post.
Substitute Jay-Roy Grot looked to have earned the home side a draw when he headed home Pablo Hernandez's cross.
However, Nuhiu showed good strength and composure to score his second in added time to give Wednesday a first league win since 13 February.
Defeat for Leeds means they have taken just six points from Paul Heckingbottom's first eight games in charge and won only one of their last 15 games in all competitions.
The hosts enjoyed the better of the first half but wasteful finishing from striker Caleb Ekuban saw them go in level at the break and they were ultimately made to pay for their profligacy.
Wednesday were able to call on midfielders Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan for the first time since December and boss Jos Luhukay will have been impressed with how his charges responded to Grot's 87th- minute equaliser.
The Owls had won only one of 11 league games under the Dutchman, but Nuhiu's injury-time goal kept them eight points above the bottom three.
Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Leeds:
"You get what you deserve. I won't make excuses and moan about things. We didn't win because we didn't take our chances and we conceded two poor goals.
"We weren't clinical with our chances today and we weren't ruthless at the back.
"I should be going in on Monday and talking to the team about how we won this game but I'm not.
"We're in this together. It is everybody's responsibility to turn this around."
Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"Atdhe Nuhiu made the difference today but the team worked very hard and we're very happy with the win.
"Atdhe always works unbelievably hard but the goals were very important.
"It was big to have Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan back because they bring big personality and character. Sam is a fighter and a winner, I'm happy that he's back now.
"You could see that the team needed that win. It gives us something to build on after the international break."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 30Peacock-Farrell
- 28Berardi
- 18Jansson
- 5Pennington
- 46PearceSubstituted forGrotat 77'minutes
- 4Forshaw
- 14O'KaneSubstituted forPhillipsat 78'minutes
- 10Alioski
- 19Hernández
- 15Dallas
- 45EkubanSubstituted forLasoggaat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Anita
- 9Lasogga
- 11Grot
- 13Wiedwald
- 23Phillips
- 24Sacko
- 25Vieira
Sheff Wed
- 28WildsmithBooked at 90mins
- 2Hunt
- 46Venâncio
- 15Lees
- 36Pudil
- 21Boyd
- 32PelupessySubstituted forFoxat 90+6'minutes
- 23HutchinsonBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBannanat 66'minutes
- 20ReachBooked at 74mins
- 18Lucas João
- 17NuhiuBooked at 13mins
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 6Fox
- 7Rhodes
- 8Butterfield
- 10Bannan
- 16Palmer
- 25Dawson
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 31,638
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Morgan Fox replaces Joey Pelupessy.
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Adam Forshaw.
Attempt blocked. Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Boyd.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Joe Wildsmith (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Matthew Pennington (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Hernández following a set piece situation.
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday).
Offside, Leeds United. Pablo Hernández tries a through ball, but Gaetano Berardi is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Jay-Roy Grot (Leeds United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
Attempt missed. Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gaetano Berardi.
Foul by Jay-Roy Grot (Leeds United).
George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Kalvin Phillips replaces Eunan O'Kane.
Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jay-Roy Grot replaces Tom Pearce.
Booking
Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt saved. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) hits the left post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Jack Hunt with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Pierre-Michel Lasogga replaces Caleb Ekuban.
Hand ball by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Offside, Leeds United. Eunan O'Kane tries a through ball, but Caleb Ekuban is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan replaces Sam Hutchinson.
Attempt missed. Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joey Pelupessy.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.