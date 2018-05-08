Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier is suffering from illness and will miss Wednesday's re-arranged game.
Jan Vertonghen is available despite coming off with an ankle problem in the defeat at West Brom but Mousa Dembele remains out and Serge Aurier has a tight hamstring.
Rafa Benitez could rotate his Newcastle side after the 2-1 defeat at Watford.
The Magpies will be without suspended forward Islam Slimani and winger Christian Atsu, who has a knee injury.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Newcastle's target was safety this season. They have achieved what they needed to and they are almost in holiday mode now.
Prediction: 3-0
Lawro's full predictions v comedian John Bishop and BBC Asian Network DJ Noreen Khan.
- Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Newcastle United have won three consecutive Premier League away matches against Spurs.
- Tottenham's last home league win against Newcastle was at White Hart Lane in February 2013, with Gareth Bale scoring twice.
- Spurs won 2-0 at St James' Park in August and could secure their first league double over Newcastle since the 2004-05 season.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham have lost two of their last four Premier League games, having only been beaten once in their previous 18 top-flight fixtures.
- Spurs also failed to score for the first time in 24 Premier League matches in Saturday's defeat at West Brom.
- They could go consecutive Premier League matches without scoring for the first time since May 2015.
- However, Tottenham have won their last 17 Premier League home games against promoted sides since a 2-1 defeat by Norwich City in April 2012.
- Harry Kane needs one goal to draw level with sixth-placed George Hunt (138) in Tottenham's all-time leading scorers list.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle have lost three successive league games for the first time since December.
- They have also won just once in their past eight away matches in all competitions.
- The Magpies have only won once in 50 Premier League away matches against sides starting the day in the top four (D8, L41).
- Newcastle have also lost their last six matches at Wembley Stadium since a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the 1955 FA Cup final. They last played at Wembley in April 2000, losing 2-1 to Chelsea in an FA Cup semi-final.
- Ayoze Perez has four goals in his last six Premier League appearances, as many as in his previous 48 top-flight matches.
|SAM's verdict
|Most probable score: 2-0
|Probability of draw: 10%
|Probability of home win: 86%
|Probability of away win: 4%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.