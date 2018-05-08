Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Eric Dier has started 31 Premier League games for Spurs this season but will miss the Newcastle clash due to illness

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier is suffering from illness and will miss Wednesday's re-arranged game.

Jan Vertonghen is available despite coming off with an ankle problem in the defeat at West Brom but Mousa Dembele remains out and Serge Aurier has a tight hamstring.

Rafa Benitez could rotate his Newcastle side after the 2-1 defeat at Watford.

The Magpies will be without suspended forward Islam Slimani and winger Christian Atsu, who has a knee injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle's target was safety this season. They have achieved what they needed to and they are almost in holiday mode now.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v comedian John Bishop and BBC Asian Network DJ Noreen Khan.

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle United have won three consecutive Premier League away matches against Spurs.

Tottenham's last home league win against Newcastle was at White Hart Lane in February 2013, with Gareth Bale scoring twice.

Spurs won 2-0 at St James' Park in August and could secure their first league double over Newcastle since the 2004-05 season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost two of their last four Premier League games, having only been beaten once in their previous 18 top-flight fixtures.

Spurs also failed to score for the first time in 24 Premier League matches in Saturday's defeat at West Brom.

They could go consecutive Premier League matches without scoring for the first time since May 2015.

However, Tottenham have won their last 17 Premier League home games against promoted sides since a 2-1 defeat by Norwich City in April 2012.

Harry Kane needs one goal to draw level with sixth-placed George Hunt (138) in Tottenham's all-time leading scorers list.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have lost three successive league games for the first time since December.

They have also won just once in their past eight away matches in all competitions.

The Magpies have only won once in 50 Premier League away matches against sides starting the day in the top four (D8, L41).

Newcastle have also lost their last six matches at Wembley Stadium since a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the 1955 FA Cup final. They last played at Wembley in April 2000, losing 2-1 to Chelsea in an FA Cup semi-final.

Ayoze Perez has four goals in his last six Premier League appearances, as many as in his previous 48 top-flight matches.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 10% Probability of home win: 86% Probability of away win: 4%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.