FAW Trust appoint Caroline Spanton as head of football development

Caroline Spanton was responsible for developing grassroots rugby across Wales in her role at the WRU.

Caroline Spanton has been appointed head of football development by the FAW Trust.

The former head of Welsh women's rugby will lead a team of six tasked with increasing participation.

The FAW Trust aim to see half of the children in Wales playing once a week by 2024.

"We have a fantastic opportunity in that there is enormous appetite for football in Wales," said Spanton.

As well as previously working with the Welsh Rugby Union, Spanton has also worked with Hockey Wales and Welsh Rowing.

"We need to think of ways in which we can help clubs throw open their doors to get whole families playing," she added.

Chief Executive of the FAW Trust Neil Ward said: "We have really ambitious targets to hit so the football development managers will be extremely entrepreneurial in their approach."