Scottish Championship
Brechin19:45Dundee Utd
Venue: Glebe Park, Scotland

Brechin City v Dundee United

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 15Spark
  • 20Crighton
  • 2McLean
  • 3Dyer
  • 18Orsi
  • 6Dale
  • 7Tapping
  • 21Sinclair
  • 10Layne
  • 22Mackin

Substitutes

  • 8Graham
  • 11Watt
  • 14Lynas
  • 16Morrison
  • 19O'Neil
  • 26Costello
  • 29Smith

Dundee Utd

  • 21Mehmet
  • 29Ralston
  • 2Murdoch
  • 91Mohsni
  • 17Robson
  • 24Gillespie
  • 16Flood
  • 11King
  • 12Stanton
  • 7McMullan
  • 9Mikkelsen

Substitutes

  • 3Scobbie
  • 8McDonald
  • 10Fraser
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 20Briels
  • 25Lewis
  • 28Smith
Referee:
Craig Charleston

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren33225660322871
2Livingston331611653341959
3Dunfermline341510954332155
4Dundee Utd33167104539655
5Morton3413111046351150
6Inverness CT321381146351147
7Queen of Sth341210125152-146
8Falkirk33911133746-938
9Dumbarton3379172553-2830
10Brechin3304291977-584
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired