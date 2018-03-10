Match ends, Partick Thistle 0, Aberdeen 0.
Partick Thistle 0-0 Aberdeen
Partick Thistle increased the gap ahead of bottom club Ross County to four points after holding Aberdeen to a goalless draw.
The play at Firhill was frantic and lacking creative quality, although the point was welcome to Thistle.
Graeme Shinnie ought to have scored for the visitors in the first half, but shot straight at Tomas Cerny.
Partick were more imposing after the break, and Steven Lawless saw an effort pushed away by Freddie Woodman.
In truth, a featureless draw was in keeping with the tone of the game on a dark and dismal afternoon. It was, though, an improvement of sorts for Partick, who went into the game having lost their last eight meetings with Aberdeen.
A Partick side struggling after three straight defeats was forced into a number of changes ahead of this one. Abdul Osman, Niall Keown and Mustapha Dumbuya all failed to make it. Kris Doolan, Ryan Edwards and Blair Spittal all dropped to the bench, with manager Alan Archibald admitting a new approach was needed in a bid to stop the rot.
In dreary conditions in Glasgow, it was a first half to forget as both sides cancelled each other out. There was plenty of endeavour but very little in the way of clear-cut goalmouth action.
Shinnie had the best chance approaching the break. Ryan Christie whipped in a neat cross from the right but when the ball broke to the Aberdeen captain, he could only fire low into the body of the falling Cerny in the Partick goal. It was indicative of the football on show.
Stevie May, selected ahead of Adam Rooney, also had a chance shortly afterwards. Again the ball came from the right, but the centre-forward could only turn the cross into the side netting at the near post. He should have done better.
Thistle had more chances in the first two minutes of the second half than they did in the entire first. Lawless had a decent effort well saved by Woodman on the angle and May had to head off his own goal-line after a looping header from Chris Erskine. These were, at last, some reasons to be cheerful for the home fans huddled inside Firhill.
Christie watched his low drive slip just past the post from 18 yards out as the game threatened to turn interesting, but it quickly slipped back to mediocrity
Both sides were desperate for points for very different reasons and both pushed and stretched the game as the clock ticked down. Kenny McLean fired a free kick just over the bar while, at the other end, substitute Spittal saw a decent effort blocked just inside the box.
Partick will see it as a precious point against a side who have a very good record at Firhill, but it was an uninspiring encounter all round.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 14ElliottBooked at 84mins
- 15Devine
- 4Cargill
- 3Booth
- 10ErskineSubstituted forEdwardsat 57'minutes
- 24McCarthy
- 37Woods
- 11LawlessSubstituted forSpittalat 70'minutes
- 39Storey
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 7Spittal
- 9Doolan
- 12Scully
- 13Barton
- 16McGinn
- 19Edwards
- 22Fraser
Aberdeen
- 30Woodman
- 2Logan
- 5O'Connor
- 19McKenna
- 4Considine
- 18BallSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 68'minutes
- 3Shinnie
- 22Christie
- 7McLean
- 17McGinnSubstituted forStewartat 82'minutes
- 83MaySubstituted forRooneyat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Stewart
- 9Rooney
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 14Arnason
- 15Wright
- 20Rogers
- 23Nwakali
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 3,931
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
