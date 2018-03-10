Match ends, Burton Albion 0, Bristol City 0.
Burton Albion 0-0 Bristol City
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City slipped three points adrift of the play-off spots as struggling Burton Albion earned a deserved point from a drab encounter.
The Brewers had the better chances, with City keeper Frank Fielding making several fine saves and Darren Bent and Liam Boyce both missing the target.
City rarely threatened although Jamie Paterson and Marlon Pack both should have done better with half-chances.
Albion remain second from bottom but are now just three points from safety.
Burton could have earned a first home win since mid-September late on, but Tom Flanagan's curling effort went just wide.
City, who have now not won in nine away matches, remain seventh.
Burton boss Nigel Clough:
"If we had got the goals that we deserved in the first half then it would have been a different story.
"We had plenty of intent out there. We had two up top and had Marvin (Sordell) and Lucas (Akins) wide and they set the tone from the first minute of the game, running at the full-backs, and we made it very uncomfortable for Bristol City in the first half.
"We can't do much more. We are putting balls into the box and apart from somebody just finishing one off - Liam (Boyce) has got too good a connection on his chance and its ended up in Frank Fielding's hands and he was more surprised than anybody."
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson:
"Burton are punching above their weight and probably so are we.
"I suppose it was a fair result. In the first half Burton were the better side and in the second half we were better.
"The pitch wasn't conducive to slick play, but it's the same for both teams and I thought in the first half we were poor and looked leggy and didn't have our normal zip. We have done a lot of travelling this week.
"What do people expect? Burton are fighting for their lives and have a good spirit among their squad and they have plenty of experience"
Line-ups
Burton
- 1Bywater
- 12Flanagan
- 15Naylor
- 5McFadzean
- 14McCrory
- 10AkinsSubstituted forDyerat 6'minutes
- 7Murphy
- 21Akpan
- 17Sordell
- 9BentSubstituted forDavenportat 72'minutes
- 27BoyceSubstituted forSamuelsenat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Allen
- 11Dyer
- 19Davenport
- 20Samuelsen
- 23Buxton
- 24Campbell
- 26Sbarra
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 2Pisano
- 5WrightBooked at 90mins
- 6BakerSubstituted forMagnussonat 45'minutes
- 25Kelly
- 8Brownhill
- 21Pack
- 7Smith
- 20PatersonSubstituted forDionyat 67'minutes
- 9DiedhiouSubstituted forDjuricat 67'minutes
- 14Reid
Substitutes
- 12Walsh
- 15Steele
- 19Eliasson
- 22Djuric
- 23Magnusson
- 39Diony
- 40Kent
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 4,575
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 0, Bristol City 0.
Attempt saved. Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Bailey Wright (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).
Lloyd Dyer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Milan Djuric (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Murphy (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Milan Djuric (Bristol City).
Hope Akpan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Bristol City. Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson tries a through ball, but Bailey Wright is caught offside.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Damien McCrory.
Foul by Lois Diony (Bristol City).
Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Eros Pisano.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Jacob Davenport replaces Darren Bent.
Hand ball by Luke Murphy (Burton Albion).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.
Attempt blocked. Milan Djuric (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hope Akpan (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Milan Djuric replaces Famara Diedhiou.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Lois Diony replaces Jamie Paterson.
Offside, Burton Albion. Damien McCrory tries a through ball, but Lloyd Dyer is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lloyd Kelly with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Martin Samuelsen replaces Liam Boyce because of an injury.
Delay in match Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
Attempt blocked. Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Bristol City. Frank Fielding tries a through ball, but Bobby Reid is caught offside.
Bailey Wright (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Bent (Burton Albion).
Second Half
Second Half begins Burton Albion 0, Bristol City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson replaces Nathan Baker because of an injury.