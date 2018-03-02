Welsh Cup: Minnows Penydarren BGC chasing 'impossible' dream

Media playback is not supported on this device Penydarren BGC's memorable Welsh Cup run

When they entered the Welsh Cup for the first time in their history at the start of the season, little did Penydarren Boys and Girls FC know of the adventure ahead.

Six rounds later and the South Wales Alliance League Premier Division side - Welsh football's fifth tier - are in the quarter-finals, two wins away from reaching the final itself.

The Merthyr Tydfil-based club are unbeaten this season, but it's their Welsh Cup exploits which have made headlines.

The cup run started at the tail end of the summer, when they beat Penrhiwceiber Rangers 5-3 in a Round One qualifier in August.

"There was £500 at stake in the first round," manager Kerry Mullins said.

"We thought we'd get back our fee for entering and make a few quid more. I think some £9,000 later and we're still in.

"We're in the last eight with seven Welsh Premier League sides.

"For us to be amongst the elite of the Welsh Premier League, it shouldn't happen in reality."

Eight-times Welsh Cup winners Bangor City - four leagues above Penydarren - are the quarter final opponents in a game the club have described as the biggest in their history.

The club are hoping between 250 and 300 fans make the journey up the A470 to north west Wales on Sunday, although the recent wintry weather may make that difficult.

Penydarren BGC celebrate their win at Huws Gray Alliance side Llandudno Junction in Round Three

Mullins acknowledges the game at the Bangor University Stadium against Kevin Nicholson's side, currently second in the Welsh Premier League, will be tough.

"It's what people would call the impossible I imagine," said Mullins, whose players pay £5 a week subs to play for the side.

"Bangor have got a great pedigree in Welsh football.

"It's going to be extremely difficult and competitive.

"Our best chance is that we are on top of our game and they are not at the races and hopefully it will level itself out and we get a lucky break in the game.

"We'll make the most of the day."

Penydarren BGC's Welsh Cup run Qualifying Round One: Penrhiwceiber Rangers (h) 5-3 Qualifying Round Two: Brecon Corries (a) 3-1 Round One: Cardiff Corinthians (a) 4-0 Round Two: STM Sports (h) 2-1 Round Three: Llandudno Junction (a) 4-0 Round Four: Pontypridd Town (a) 2-1

Penydarren are chasing success on four fronts, although cup success has come at a price with a backlog of league fixtures which leaves them sixth in the table.

And as well as the Welsh Cup they are through to the semi-finals of the FAW Trophy and the South Wales Alliance League Cup last eight.

The club, which has over 240 members with teams ranging from Under-7s to Under-18s as well as a reserve and senior side, is targeting further success in the future.

"The ambition has been for a long time to get into the Welsh League," Mullins said.

"Traditionally the South Wales Senior League, now the Alliance, has been a difficult league to get out of.

"But the teams that get out tend to do okay in the next divisions."