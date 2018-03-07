Championship
Leeds0Wolves3

Leeds United 0-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Phil Cartwright

Willy Boly scores for Wolves
Willy Boly reacted quickest to put Wolves 2-0 up after Danny Batth had headed against the crossbar

Wolves restored their six-point lead at the top of the Championship with a dominant win over Leeds at Elland Road.

Wanderers had previously gone three league games without a victory, their longest winless run of the season.

Two first-half goals came from Barry Douglas corners, with Romain Saiss and Willy Boly heading in from close range.

Diogo Jota struck the crossbar with a thunderous shot before Benik Afobe lobbed onrushing goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to finish the game.

Substitute Afobe's goal was his first since returning to Wolves on loan from Bournemouth in January.

With 11 matches left to play, there is a 10-point gap between Wolves and third-placed Aston Villa - their opponents at Villa Park on Saturday.

Their margin of victory would have been much wider but for some good first-half saves from Peacock-Farrell, who was making only his second senior start in goal for Leeds in place of the dropped Felix Wiedwald.

The 21-year-old denied Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro and Leo Bonatini but was perhaps at fault for Wolves' third goal, racing off his line and allowing Afobe to lift the ball over him from 25 yards.

A speculative long-range shot from full-back Gaetano Berardi was the closest Leeds came to a reply as they fell to a second consecutive 3-0 defeat, and they have won only one of their six matches since Paul Heckingbottom took charge in February.

Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We didn't do ourselves any favours. There were times where Wolves looked really good, we tried to press and at times it worked well, and at times they cut through us.

"The disappointing thing is that it wasn't their really good play that opened us up. We've conceded from two set-plays and a long ball.

"You're not going to give yourselves a chance conceding those goals against that type of team."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo told BBC WM:

"We improved a lot from the last performance (a 2-0 defeat at Fulham). Our approach was very good - we recognised that we had to get better, and that requires character.

"It was a very good performance.

"To come here to a good stadium and a massive club and be superior - we did very well."

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 30Peacock-Farrell
  • 28Berardi
  • 18Jansson
  • 6CooperSubstituted forPenningtonat 36'minutes
  • 8Anita
  • 23Phillips
  • 4ForshawBooked at 23mins
  • 15Dallas
  • 21Sáiz
  • 24SackoSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 9LasoggaSubstituted forEkubanat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pennington
  • 10Alioski
  • 13Wiedwald
  • 14O'Kane
  • 19Hernández
  • 25Vieira
  • 45Ekuban

Wolves

  • 21Ruddy
  • 6Batth
  • 16Coady
  • 15Boly
  • 2Doherty
  • 4A N'Diaye
  • 27Saiss
  • 3Douglas
  • 7CavaleiroSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 86'minutes
  • 33BonatiniSubstituted forAfobeat 70'minutes
  • 18JotaSubstituted forHélder Costaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Bennett
  • 17Hélder Costa
  • 19Afobe
  • 24Gibbs-White
  • 25Miranda
  • 30Hause
  • 31Norris
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
26,434

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Leeds United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.

Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

Attempt saved. Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).

Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Ivan Cavaleiro.

Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Danny Batth.

Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hélder Costa replaces Diogo Jota.

Goal!

Goal! Leeds United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3. Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diogo Jota with a through ball.

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conor Coady tries a through ball, but Barry Douglas is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Caleb Ekuban replaces Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).

Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Douglas.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Benik Afobe replaces Léo Bonatini.

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Léo Bonatini tries a through ball, but Diogo Jota is caught offside.

Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kalvin Phillips.

Attempt blocked. Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).

Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Barry Douglas.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.

Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

Attempt missed. Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves35237562283476
2Cardiff35217752282470
3Aston Villa35199756322466
4Fulham361811762382465
5Derby361613755342161
6Middlesbrough361771250341658
7Bristol City361512953421157
8Preston361415745351057
9Sheff Utd35174144943655
10Brentford3514111052411153
11Millwall361313104337652
12Ipswich35156144744351
13Leeds36147154749-249
14Norwich351212113437-348
15Nottm Forest36135184354-1144
16QPR351010153952-1340
17Sheff Wed36813153850-1237
18Reading35811164049-935
19Bolton36811173155-2435
20Hull35712164653-733
21Barnsley35711173550-1532
22Birmingham3686222354-3130
23Burton3578202662-3629
24Sunderland36513183865-2728
View full Championship table

