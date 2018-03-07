Leeds United 0-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Willy Boly reacted quickest to put Wolves 2-0 up after Danny Batth had headed against the crossbar

Wolves restored their six-point lead at the top of the Championship with a dominant win over Leeds at Elland Road.

Wanderers had previously gone three league games without a victory, their longest winless run of the season.

Two first-half goals came from Barry Douglas corners, with Romain Saiss and Willy Boly heading in from close range.

Diogo Jota struck the crossbar with a thunderous shot before Benik Afobe lobbed onrushing goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to finish the game.

Substitute Afobe's goal was his first since returning to Wolves on loan from Bournemouth in January.

With 11 matches left to play, there is a 10-point gap between Wolves and third-placed Aston Villa - their opponents at Villa Park on Saturday.

Their margin of victory would have been much wider but for some good first-half saves from Peacock-Farrell, who was making only his second senior start in goal for Leeds in place of the dropped Felix Wiedwald.

The 21-year-old denied Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro and Leo Bonatini but was perhaps at fault for Wolves' third goal, racing off his line and allowing Afobe to lift the ball over him from 25 yards.

A speculative long-range shot from full-back Gaetano Berardi was the closest Leeds came to a reply as they fell to a second consecutive 3-0 defeat, and they have won only one of their six matches since Paul Heckingbottom took charge in February.

Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We didn't do ourselves any favours. There were times where Wolves looked really good, we tried to press and at times it worked well, and at times they cut through us.

"The disappointing thing is that it wasn't their really good play that opened us up. We've conceded from two set-plays and a long ball.

"You're not going to give yourselves a chance conceding those goals against that type of team."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo told BBC WM:

"We improved a lot from the last performance (a 2-0 defeat at Fulham). Our approach was very good - we recognised that we had to get better, and that requires character.

"It was a very good performance.

"To come here to a good stadium and a massive club and be superior - we did very well."