Match ends, Leeds United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.
Leeds United 0-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves restored their six-point lead at the top of the Championship with a dominant win over Leeds at Elland Road.
Wanderers had previously gone three league games without a victory, their longest winless run of the season.
Two first-half goals came from Barry Douglas corners, with Romain Saiss and Willy Boly heading in from close range.
Diogo Jota struck the crossbar with a thunderous shot before Benik Afobe lobbed onrushing goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to finish the game.
Substitute Afobe's goal was his first since returning to Wolves on loan from Bournemouth in January.
With 11 matches left to play, there is a 10-point gap between Wolves and third-placed Aston Villa - their opponents at Villa Park on Saturday.
Their margin of victory would have been much wider but for some good first-half saves from Peacock-Farrell, who was making only his second senior start in goal for Leeds in place of the dropped Felix Wiedwald.
The 21-year-old denied Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro and Leo Bonatini but was perhaps at fault for Wolves' third goal, racing off his line and allowing Afobe to lift the ball over him from 25 yards.
A speculative long-range shot from full-back Gaetano Berardi was the closest Leeds came to a reply as they fell to a second consecutive 3-0 defeat, and they have won only one of their six matches since Paul Heckingbottom took charge in February.
Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Leeds:
"We didn't do ourselves any favours. There were times where Wolves looked really good, we tried to press and at times it worked well, and at times they cut through us.
"The disappointing thing is that it wasn't their really good play that opened us up. We've conceded from two set-plays and a long ball.
"You're not going to give yourselves a chance conceding those goals against that type of team."
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo told BBC WM:
"We improved a lot from the last performance (a 2-0 defeat at Fulham). Our approach was very good - we recognised that we had to get better, and that requires character.
"It was a very good performance.
"To come here to a good stadium and a massive club and be superior - we did very well."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 30Peacock-Farrell
- 28Berardi
- 18Jansson
- 6CooperSubstituted forPenningtonat 36'minutes
- 8Anita
- 23Phillips
- 4ForshawBooked at 23mins
- 15Dallas
- 21Sáiz
- 24SackoSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 9LasoggaSubstituted forEkubanat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pennington
- 10Alioski
- 13Wiedwald
- 14O'Kane
- 19Hernández
- 25Vieira
- 45Ekuban
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 6Batth
- 16Coady
- 15Boly
- 2Doherty
- 4A N'Diaye
- 27Saiss
- 3Douglas
- 7CavaleiroSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 86'minutes
- 33BonatiniSubstituted forAfobeat 70'minutes
- 18JotaSubstituted forHélder Costaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bennett
- 17Hélder Costa
- 19Afobe
- 24Gibbs-White
- 25Miranda
- 30Hause
- 31Norris
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 26,434
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.
Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Attempt saved. Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).
Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Ivan Cavaleiro.
Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hélder Costa replaces Diogo Jota.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3. Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diogo Jota with a through ball.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conor Coady tries a through ball, but Barry Douglas is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Caleb Ekuban replaces Pierre-Michel Lasogga.
Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).
Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Douglas.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Benik Afobe replaces Léo Bonatini.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Léo Bonatini tries a through ball, but Diogo Jota is caught offside.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kalvin Phillips.
Attempt blocked. Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Barry Douglas.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Pierre-Michel Lasogga.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.
Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.