Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa
Lewis Grabban scored the opening goal against his former club as Aston Villa kept up their push for a top-two finish with victory at bottom side Sunderland.
Grabban, who was on loan with the Black Cats earlier this season, nodded in Albert Adomah's cross at the back post.
James Chester headed in a Robert Snodgrass corner, before Bryan Oviedo turned Conor Hourihane's cross into his own net to round off the scoring.
Villa stay third, four points behind second-placed Cardiff.
A routine win at the Stadium of Light took Villa to within seven points of Championship leaders Wolves, who play Leeds on Wednesday before they make the short trip to Villa Park for a West Midlands derby on Saturday.
Despite their defeat, Sunderland did not lose any ground on the teams above them as all of the bottom five clubs in the Championship were beaten on Tuesday.
Chris Coleman's side remain four points from safety but could not arrest a run that has seem them win only one of their 11 league games in 2018.
Bournemouth striker Grabban scored 12 goals in 20 games for Sunderland earlier this season and he remains their top scorer this term, despite leaving Wearside in January to embark on a new loan spell at Villa.
The visitors were boosted by the returns of influential forwards Adomah and Jack Grealish, who made their first appearances for more than three weeks after recovering from injury problems.
Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:
"Aston Villa are a good team, they're not up there for nothing and they'll be there or thereabouts. You don't have to give them goals, they can earn goals themselves.
"But we gave them goals. How many times have I had to watch us concede a second goal seconds before half-time? It's a bitter pill to swallow for us.
"In the last three games, I thought, 'Right, this is a good turning point for us'. But we've gone straight back to square one."
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce:
"Can we still win the league? I said before that it would take an almighty, calamitous crash for Wolves to blow up, but anything is possible in this league.
"We've given ourselves a chance and that's important for a club like ours. We've got Wolves, Cardiff and Derby at home, so it's all to play for.
"We've won nine out of 11 and people are still above us. Fulham and Cardiff are having a great run as well, but we're going well. We've got Wolves this weekend, and if we can turn them over, we'll have a great chance."
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1Steele
- 23Koné
- 16O'SheaSubstituted forAsoroat 45'minutes
- 18BrowningSubstituted forJonesat 30'minutes
- 22LoveBooked at 23mins
- 53Ejaria
- 6Cattermole
- 3OviedoBooked at 55mins
- 13McManaman
- 19McGeady
- 9FletcherSubstituted forMajaat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 7Williams
- 11Lua Lua
- 12Camp
- 20Maja
- 26Honeyman
- 29Asoro
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 27El Mohamady
- 5ChesterBooked at 35mins
- 26Terry
- 3Taylor
- 7Snodgrass
- 14Hourihane
- 6WhelanSubstituted forJedinakat 60'minutes
- 37Adomah
- 45GrabbanSubstituted forBjarnasonat 76'minutes
- 9HoganSubstituted forGrealishat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Lansbury
- 10Grealish
- 15Jedinak
- 18Onomah
- 20Bjarnason
- 31Bunn
- 39Davis
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 26,081
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 0, Aston Villa 3.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jason Steele.
Attempt saved. Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Attempt missed. Josh Maja (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa).
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa).
Ovie Ejaria (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Adomah.
Offside, Aston Villa. Conor Hourihane tries a through ball, but Albert Adomah is caught offside.
Offside, Aston Villa. Conor Hourihane tries a through ball, but Albert Adomah is caught offside.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Lamine Koné.
Attempt saved. Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Billy Jones.
Attempt blocked. Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Birkir Bjarnason.
Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Birkir Bjarnason replaces Lewis Grabban.
Foul by Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland).
Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Donald Love (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Cattermole.
Attempt saved. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jason Steele.
Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
Attempt missed. Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Neil Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jack Grealish replaces Scott Hogan.
Goal!
Own Goal by Bryan Oviedo, Sunderland. Sunderland 0, Aston Villa 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Josh Maja replaces Ashley Fletcher.
Attempt blocked. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aiden McGeady with a cross.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Attempt saved. Callum McManaman (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lamine Koné.
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa).
Ovie Ejaria (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Mile Jedinak replaces Glenn Whelan because of an injury.