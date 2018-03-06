Fulham 3-0 Sheffield United

Aleksandar Mitrovic has now scored five goals in his last four games for Fulham

Two Aleksandar Mitrovic goals helped Fulham cruise past play-off rivals Sheffield United at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic, who is on loan from Premier League Newcastle, opened the scoring after connecting with a Ryan Fredericks cross with half an hour played.

The Serbian then combined with Stefan Johansen to add a second before the break - his fifth goal in four games.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney added a third in the second half following a swift counter-attack.

The Whites have taken 29 points from 11 league games in 2018 to remain in contention for automatic promotion, having completed a league double over the Blades following a 5-4 win at Bramall Lane in November.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side are fourth, five points behind second-placed Cardiff.

Conversely, this result means Chris Wilder's United have now lost four of their past seven league games.

The south Yorkshire club drop to ninth in the Championship table, three points off Middlesbrough in sixth, having played a game less than the Teessiders.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:

"He [Aleksandar Mitrovic] is a quality player, he has started well with us. He is a proper striker that we have been looking for.

"We are fourth in the Championship, we are playing with confidence, we know we can beat all teams in the division.

"We have to be mentally strong and push hard for the next step. It's important we keep winning the games and the stats are less important."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder:

"Mitrovic is an outstanding player and thankfully we won't be coming up against him in the next 11 games. He's going to the World Cup, Newcastle paid what for him? £15m? He should be playing in the Premier League.

"We were well beaten in the end. It is no disgrace getting beaten to a team bang in form, a team that has won every game at home since the start of November.

"I'd rather be here on a Tuesday night in London than being somewhere else in another league like we have been for the last six years."