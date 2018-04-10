Tranmere Rovers 4-2 Gateshead

Andy Cook scored four goals as Tranmere came from two down to beat Gateshead 4-2.

Two goals in four minutes from Wes York and Keiran Green stunned the hosts as Gateshead roared ahead just before the interval.

But Rovers pulled one back almost immediately when Cook stole in at the back post.

After the break Cook grabbed his second when he turned and fired in a low cross from Liam Ridehalgh.

Cook completed his hat-trick with a downward header at the far post and turned in Ollie Norburn's shot for number four in the 69th minute.

The win moves Tranmere up to second in the table after Sutton lost 2-1 at Halifax.

Report supplied by Press Association.