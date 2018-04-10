Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 4, Gateshead 2.
Tranmere Rovers 4-2 Gateshead
-
- From the section Conference
Andy Cook scored four goals as Tranmere came from two down to beat Gateshead 4-2.
Two goals in four minutes from Wes York and Keiran Green stunned the hosts as Gateshead roared ahead just before the interval.
But Rovers pulled one back almost immediately when Cook stole in at the back post.
After the break Cook grabbed his second when he turned and fired in a low cross from Liam Ridehalgh.
Cook completed his hat-trick with a downward header at the far post and turned in Ollie Norburn's shot for number four in the 69th minute.
The win moves Tranmere up to second in the table after Sutton lost 2-1 at Halifax.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 2Buxton
- 3Ridehalgh
- 8Harris
- 5McNulty
- 4Sutton
- 7TollittBooked at 55minsSubstituted forColeat 69'minutes
- 15Norburn
- 9CookSubstituted forTraoréat 90+5'minutes
- 10NorwoodSubstituted forManganat 85'minutes
- 11Jennings
Substitutes
- 19Mangan
- 22Taylor
- 29Cole
- 34Traoré
- 38Wallace
Gateshead
- 1Montgomery
- 2Vassell
- 5Byrne
- 17GreenSubstituted forFoxat 45'minutesSubstituted forPrestonat 69'minutes
- 3Barrow
- 6Fyfield
- 7YorkSubstituted forGreenwoodat 78'minutes
- 16Penn
- 13McLaughlin
- 10Burrow
- 8Peniket
Substitutes
- 11Preston
- 21Hanford
- 23Mellish
- 24Fox
- 27Greenwood
- Referee:
- Simeon Lucas
- Attendance:
- 4,328
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 4, Gateshead 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Drissa Traoré replaces Andy Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Mangan replaces James Norwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Rees Greenwood replaces Wes York.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Larnell Cole replaces Ben Tollitt.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Jordan Preston replaces Ben Fox.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 4, Gateshead 2. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 3, Gateshead 2. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).
Booking
Ben Tollitt (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Gateshead 2. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 1, Gateshead 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Gateshead 2.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Gateshead 2. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Ben Fox replaces Kieran Green.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Gateshead 2. Scott Barrow (Gateshead).
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Gateshead 1. Wes York (Gateshead).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.