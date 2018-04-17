League Two
Exeter19:45Chesterfield
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Chesterfield

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 22Wilson
  • 2Sweeney
  • 38Storey
  • 23Croll
  • 4James
  • 6Tillson
  • 25Taylor
  • 44Boateng
  • 11Stockley
  • 8Simpson

Substitutes

  • 5Archibald-Henville
  • 12Jones
  • 14Brunt
  • 18Seaborne
  • 20Jay
  • 28Edwards
  • 33Loft

Chesterfield

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 33Whitmore
  • 35Nelson
  • 20Maguire
  • 27Barry
  • 28Weir
  • 25Reed
  • 19Dodds
  • 17Smith
  • 10O'Grady
  • 9Dennis

Substitutes

  • 12Anyon
  • 15Rowley
  • 22Talbot
  • 24Kellett
  • 26McCourt
  • 41Hines
  • 44Brown
Referee:
Brendan Malone

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington41266968412784
2Luton432411890444683
3Wycombe422211976552177
4Notts County4320131066452173
5Exeter422271358481073
6Coventry422081453411268
7Mansfield4317161062481467
8Lincoln City4118131057431467
9Swindon43197176464064
10Carlisle431614135851762
11Colchester431613145249361
12Newport411415125152-157
13Crawley43169185461-757
14Cambridge421512154655-957
15Stevenage431313175660-452
16Cheltenham431312186261151
17Crewe43145245773-1647
18Yeovil411210195565-1046
19Port Vale431113194759-1246
20Morecambe42917164154-1344
21Forest Green42127234970-2143
22Grimsby431012213665-2942
23Barnet43910244065-2537
24Chesterfield4198244372-2935
View full League Two table

