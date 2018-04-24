Match ends, Coventry City 2, Lincoln City 4.
Coventry City 2-4 Lincoln City
Lincoln City need one more point to seal a League Two play-off place after a thrilling win at seventh-placed Coventry.
The Imps led 3-2 at the break before Lee Frecklington made the game safe in the 67th minute, leaving them them six points ahead of Mansfield with two games to play.
The Imps got off to a flyer when Matt Rhead smashed a half volley home after 53 seconds but Tom Bayliss levelled for the Sky Blues in the 16th minute with a well-taken finish.
Ollie Palmer fired into the bottom left corner to restore Lincoln's lead in the 38th minute, only for the home side to level seconds later when Jordan Shipley turned home a Bayliss cross.
Palmer got his second a minute before the break when he pounced on a rebound after James Wilson's shot was blocked.
It was game over when Frecklington rounded off a brilliant counter attack seconds after Max Biamou had had a penalty appeal waved away.
Jordan Ponticelli and Biamou both missed chances to cut the gap as Coventry, who remain three points ahead of Mansfield, pushed in the closing moments.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 4Willis
- 5McDonald
- 24Haynes
- 6Kelly
- 8Doyle
- 30Bayliss
- 10McNulty
- 26ShipleySubstituted forPonticelliat 77'minutes
- 18Clarke-HarrisBooked at 42minsSubstituted forBiamouat 65'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 9Biamou
- 12Davies
- 13O'Brien
- 27Barrett
- 32Reid
- 38Ponticelli
Lincoln City
- 22AllsopBooked at 90mins
- 23Eardley
- 5Waterfall
- 15WilsonBooked at 79mins
- 6Wharton
- 30Woodyard
- 16Bostwick
- 19FrecklingtonSubstituted forWhitehouseat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8PalmerBooked at 85mins
- 9RheadSubstituted forWilliamsat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10GreenBooked at 63minsSubstituted forAndersonat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 2Long
- 4Whitehouse
- 7Pett
- 14Williams
- 26Anderson
- 32Stewart
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 13,115
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, Lincoln City 4.
Foul by Ryan Haynes (Coventry City).
Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City).
Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Wilson (Lincoln City).
Attempt saved. Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Tom Bayliss (Coventry City).
Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Jordan Williams (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Williams (Lincoln City).
Attempt missed. Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Ryan Allsop (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rod McDonald (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City).
Attempt missed. Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Rod McDonald (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).
Scott Wharton (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Jordan Williams replaces Matt Rhead.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Scott Wharton.
Attempt saved. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
James Wilson (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Elliott Whitehouse replaces Lee Frecklington.
Foul by Rod McDonald (Coventry City).
Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Jordan Ponticelli replaces Jordan Shipley.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Liam Kelly.
Attempt blocked. Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Jordan Shipley.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by James Wilson.