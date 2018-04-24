League Two
Coventry City 2-4 Lincoln City

Lincoln City need one more point to seal a League Two play-off place after a thrilling win at seventh-placed Coventry.

The Imps led 3-2 at the break before Lee Frecklington made the game safe in the 67th minute, leaving them them six points ahead of Mansfield with two games to play.

The Imps got off to a flyer when Matt Rhead smashed a half volley home after 53 seconds but Tom Bayliss levelled for the Sky Blues in the 16th minute with a well-taken finish.

Ollie Palmer fired into the bottom left corner to restore Lincoln's lead in the 38th minute, only for the home side to level seconds later when Jordan Shipley turned home a Bayliss cross.

Palmer got his second a minute before the break when he pounced on a rebound after James Wilson's shot was blocked.

It was game over when Frecklington rounded off a brilliant counter attack seconds after Max Biamou had had a penalty appeal waved away.

Jordan Ponticelli and Biamou both missed chances to cut the gap as Coventry, who remain three points ahead of Mansfield, pushed in the closing moments.

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 2Grimmer
  • 4Willis
  • 5McDonald
  • 24Haynes
  • 6Kelly
  • 8Doyle
  • 30Bayliss
  • 10McNulty
  • 26ShipleySubstituted forPonticelliat 77'minutes
  • 18Clarke-HarrisBooked at 42minsSubstituted forBiamouat 65'minutesBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 9Biamou
  • 12Davies
  • 13O'Brien
  • 27Barrett
  • 32Reid
  • 38Ponticelli

Lincoln City

  • 22AllsopBooked at 90mins
  • 23Eardley
  • 5Waterfall
  • 15WilsonBooked at 79mins
  • 6Wharton
  • 30Woodyard
  • 16Bostwick
  • 19FrecklingtonSubstituted forWhitehouseat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8PalmerBooked at 85mins
  • 9RheadSubstituted forWilliamsat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10GreenBooked at 63minsSubstituted forAndersonat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Farman
  • 2Long
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 7Pett
  • 14Williams
  • 26Anderson
  • 32Stewart
Referee:
Mike Jones
Attendance:
13,115

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Coventry City 2, Lincoln City 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, Lincoln City 4.

Foul by Ryan Haynes (Coventry City).

Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City).

Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Wilson (Lincoln City).

Attempt saved. Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Tom Bayliss (Coventry City).

Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Jordan Williams (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Williams (Lincoln City).

Attempt missed. Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Booking

Ryan Allsop (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rod McDonald (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Elliott Whitehouse (Lincoln City).

Attempt missed. Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Rod McDonald (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).

Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).

Scott Wharton (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City).

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Jordan Williams replaces Matt Rhead.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Scott Wharton.

Attempt saved. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

James Wilson (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Elliott Whitehouse replaces Lee Frecklington.

Foul by Rod McDonald (Coventry City).

Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Jordan Ponticelli replaces Jordan Shipley.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Liam Kelly.

Attempt blocked. Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Jordan Shipley.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by James Wilson.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington442861075433290
2Luton442412891454684
3Wycombe4422121076591778
4Exeter442381362511177
5Notts County4421131070462476
6Lincoln City4420141063461774
7Coventry442181558461271
8Mansfield4417171063491468
9Swindon44197186465-164
10Carlisle441615135952763
11Colchester441613155351261
12Cambridge441613155058-861
13Newport431515135355-260
14Crawley441610185663-758
15Stevenage441313185763-652
16Cheltenham441312196565051
17Crewe44155245873-1550
18Port Vale441114194860-1247
19Yeovil441211215671-1547
20Forest Green44138235371-1847
21Morecambe44918174155-1445
22Grimsby441112213765-2845
23Barnet441010244265-2340
24Chesterfield4398264578-3335
View full League Two table

