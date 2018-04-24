Coventry City 2-4 Lincoln City

From the section

Lincoln City need one more point to seal a League Two play-off place after a thrilling win at seventh-placed Coventry.

The Imps led 3-2 at the break before Lee Frecklington made the game safe in the 67th minute, leaving them them six points ahead of Mansfield with two games to play.

The Imps got off to a flyer when Matt Rhead smashed a half volley home after 53 seconds but Tom Bayliss levelled for the Sky Blues in the 16th minute with a well-taken finish.

Ollie Palmer fired into the bottom left corner to restore Lincoln's lead in the 38th minute, only for the home side to level seconds later when Jordan Shipley turned home a Bayliss cross.

Palmer got his second a minute before the break when he pounced on a rebound after James Wilson's shot was blocked.

It was game over when Frecklington rounded off a brilliant counter attack seconds after Max Biamou had had a penalty appeal waved away.

Jordan Ponticelli and Biamou both missed chances to cut the gap as Coventry, who remain three points ahead of Mansfield, pushed in the closing moments.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.