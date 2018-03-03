League One
Southend0Walsall3

Southend United 0-3 Walsall

A second-half hat-trick from Erhun Oztumer handed Walsall an impressive win at Southend United.

The Shrimpers' ground staff and their fans had fought hard to get the game on at Roots Hall, clearing snow off the pitch on the morning of the match.

But it was Saddlers who were more grateful for the game going ahead as Jon Whitney's side secured their first away win since November.

The defeat was also Chris Powell's first becoming Southend boss at the end of January.

However, his side should have taken the lead at the start of the second half when on-loan Tottenham youngster Shayon Harrison volleyed over from close range.

Walsall took full advantage and opened the scoring in 57th minute when Oztumer's 20-yard shot somehow squirmed past Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

Oztumer then curled home a fine free-kick in the 66th minute before completing his hat-trick five minutes from time as he fired home Luke Leahy's left-wing cross from 12 yards.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 24Demetriou
  • 6Turner
  • 5Ferdinand
  • 3Coker
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 16YearwoodBooked at 72mins
  • 8TimlinSubstituted forWordsworthat 75'minutes
  • 21HarrisonSubstituted forKightlyat 66'minutes
  • 10Cox
  • 19LadapoSubstituted forFortunéat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Wordsworth
  • 7Kightly
  • 9Fortuné
  • 13Bishop
  • 27Kyprianou
  • 42Bwomono
  • 44Wright

Walsall

  • 13Roberts
  • 6Devlin
  • 24Roberts
  • 5Guthrie
  • 3LeahyBooked at 60mins
  • 7Chambers
  • 4Dobson
  • 25KouhyarSubstituted forKinsellaat 79'minutes
  • 10OztumerSubstituted forCuvelierat 87'minutes
  • 11Morris
  • 18NgoySubstituted forBakayokoat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gillespie
  • 8Cuvelier
  • 15Kinsella
  • 16Shaibu
  • 17Flanagan
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 23Fitzwater
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
6,413

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Southend United 0, Walsall 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Walsall 3.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Florent Cuvelier.

Attempt blocked. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Dobson (Walsall).

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Florent Cuvelier replaces Erhun Oztumer.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 0, Walsall 3. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Leahy.

Attempt missed. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Liam Kinsella replaces Maz Kouhyar.

Attempt saved. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Anton Ferdinand (Southend United).

Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Anthony Wordsworth replaces Michael Timlin.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Michael Turner.

Attempt missed. George Dobson (Walsall) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Dru Yearwood (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dru Yearwood (Southend United).

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Julien Ngoy.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Freddie Ladapo.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Michael Kightly replaces Shayon Harrison.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 0, Walsall 2. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) because of an injury.

Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).

Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Luke Leahy (Walsall) is shown the yellow card.

Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luke Leahy (Walsall).

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 0, Walsall 1. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julien Ngoy.

Attempt saved. Dru Yearwood (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Southend United).

Kory Roberts (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jason Demetriou (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

Attempt missed. Maz Kouhyar (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Dru Yearwood.

Foul by Anton Ferdinand (Southend United).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn35219565333272
2Shrewsbury34208645261968
3Wigan31206557183966
4Rotherham341951058391962
5Scunthorpe361512951411057
6Plymouth35158124342153
7Charlton33149104341251
8Peterborough341311105344950
9Bradford34155144851-350
10Bristol Rovers35154165052-249
11Portsmouth35154164244-249
12Gillingham351113113939046
13Walsall351111134749-244
14Southend34128144254-1244
15Doncaster351012134344-142
16Oxford Utd34119144951-242
17Blackpool341012124244-242
18Oldham34109154858-1039
19Wimbledon35108173446-1238
20Northampton35108173456-2238
21Fleetwood34107174556-1137
22MK Dons35711173248-1632
23Bury3478192850-2229
24Rochdale30511142941-1226
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you