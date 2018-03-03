Southend United 0-3 Walsall

A second-half hat-trick from Erhun Oztumer handed Walsall an impressive win at Southend United.

The Shrimpers' ground staff and their fans had fought hard to get the game on at Roots Hall, clearing snow off the pitch on the morning of the match.

But it was Saddlers who were more grateful for the game going ahead as Jon Whitney's side secured their first away win since November.

The defeat was also Chris Powell's first becoming Southend boss at the end of January.

However, his side should have taken the lead at the start of the second half when on-loan Tottenham youngster Shayon Harrison volleyed over from close range.

Walsall took full advantage and opened the scoring in 57th minute when Oztumer's 20-yard shot somehow squirmed past Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

Oztumer then curled home a fine free-kick in the 66th minute before completing his hat-trick five minutes from time as he fired home Luke Leahy's left-wing cross from 12 yards.

