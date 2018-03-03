Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Preston North End 3.
Bolton Wanderers 1-3 Preston North End
-
- From the section Championship
Substitute Sean Maguire scored twice on his return as Preston North End came back to beat Bolton Wanderers and end a run of four games without a victory.
Bolton led when David Wheater's initial header was scrambled away but Mark Beevers buried the follow up.
Preston levelled just after the break when Tom Barkhuizen latched on to Callum Robinson's pass to slot home.
Maguire, making his first appearance since injuring his knee in November, won it with two late cool finishes.
Preston's victory means they are now three points off the Championship play-off places with 11 league games left to play, while Phil Parkinson's Wanderers remain in 19th place in the table.
Bolton, who announced the signing of forward Chinedu Obasi on a short-term deal prior to kick-off, could have moved seven points clear of the relegation places had they held on to their early lead.
Maguire's two-goal haul capped a perfect return to form for the 23-year-old striker, whose last appearance was Preston's 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa on 1 November.
His first goal, with 13 minutes remaining, was a fine near-post strike while his second was a simple tap-in from close range to seal victory in injury-time.
Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"Our home form has been good over a long period but today we have to hold our hands up and say we got beaten by a better side.
"In the first half, in patches, I thought we did all right and had some decent moments but so did they. In the second half we didn't cope with Preston's attacking play.
"They're a good side, up and around the play-offs. We looked disjointed in the second half and sometimes you've got to hold your hands up and say 'we didn't do enough and got beaten by the better side'."
Preston North End manager Alex Neil told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"I'm delighted. I think local derbies are something that fans and everybody connected with both clubs wants to win.
"There aren't many derbies for us this season because Blackpool and Blackburn aren't in our league so it was a big game.
"We're at a point where we need to get back on track. We have 11 games remaining and we need to give ourselves an opportunity to stake a challenge to have a successful season at the top end."
Line-ups
Bolton
- 13Alnwick
- 22MoraisBooked at 36mins
- 4Dervite
- 31Wheater
- 5BeeversBooked at 31mins
- 15Robinson
- 21PratleySubstituted forWilbrahamat 85'minutes
- 8KaracanSubstituted forKirchhoffat 64'minutes
- 6Vela
- 10Ameobi
- 19WalkerSubstituted forLe Fondreat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 9Le Fondre
- 18Wilbraham
- 27Kirchhoff
- 32Burke
- 33Howard
- 40Clough
Preston
- 1Rudd
- 15WoodsSubstituted forHarropat 69'minutes
- 23Huntington
- 20Davies
- 3CunninghamBooked at 45mins
- 4PearsonBooked at 64mins
- 12GallagherBooked at 46minsSubstituted forEarlat 89'minutes
- 39BodinSubstituted forMaguireat 65'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 8Browne
- 29Barkhuizen
- 37Robinson
Substitutes
- 10Harrop
- 11Johnson
- 17Spurr
- 21Moult
- 22Maxwell
- 24Maguire
- 32Earl
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 18,141
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Preston North End 3.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Preston North End 3. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Josh Harrop (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen.
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Joshua Earl replaces Paul Gallagher.
Offside, Preston North End. Callum Robinson tries a through ball, but Josh Harrop is caught offside.
Offside, Preston North End. Josh Harrop tries a through ball, but Callum Robinson is caught offside.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by David Wheater.
Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Darren Pratley.
Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).
Josh Harrop (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jan Kirchhoff (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
Booking
Sean Maguire (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Preston North End 2. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Robinson.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by David Wheater.
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers).
Offside, Preston North End. Greg Cunningham tries a through ball, but Sean Maguire is caught offside.
Offside, Preston North End. Alan Browne tries a through ball, but Sean Maguire is caught offside.
Josh Harrop (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Josh Harrop replaces Calum Woods.
Attempt saved. Jan Kirchhoff (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filipe Morais.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Sean Maguire replaces Billy Bodin.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Jan Kirchhoff replaces Jem Karacan.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Adam Le Fondre replaces Tyler Walker.
Booking
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).
Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).
Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Filipe Morais.
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Billy Bodin with a headed pass.