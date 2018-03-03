Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham City 1.
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Birmingham City
Joe Lolley and Matty Cash scored for the second game in a row as Nottingham Forest earned back-to-back league wins and consigned Birmingham City to a fifth consecutive Championship defeat.
Lolley put Forest ahead on five minutes with a low strike after a slick move.
Blues had chances to level, notably through Maikel Kieftenbeld, who blazed an effort over from 15 yards.
Cash's low second-half strike ensured a victory which was in question after Michael Morrison's late header.
Morrison's effort from a Craig Gardner corner at least saw Blues find the net after four games without a goal.
But it did little to ease the pressure on under-fire boss Steve Cotterill, who this week met with Hong Kong-based chairman Zhao Wenqing.
Forest began brightly following the thumping 5-2 win at QPR last week - a victory which saw them score as many goals as they had managed in their previous 12 Championship matches.
Lolley's early strike squirmed through keeper David Stockdale after a slick move involving Ben Watson, Jack Colback and Lee Tomlin and suggested a comfortable home win.
But it was Forest's only effort on target before the break and Kieftenbeld, Harlee Dean and Che Adams all wasted good opportunities for Blues.
Lukas Jutkiewicz twice went close in the second half, keeper Costel Pantilimon making decent saves.
But Cash converted the second from Lolley's pass and Aitor Karanka was able to celebrate a first home win in five matches as boss despite Morrison's header.
Nottingham Forest boss manager Aitor Karanka:
"I want to say is to thank everyone in the club, because I know how hard they have been working to get the game on today. The effort they put in has been amazing.
"I also want to say thank you to our crowd. Because it would have been easy for them to stay at home on days like today.
"But they supported us in difficult conditions and helped us to get a good win. It was not the best performance or the best game, but we have another three points.
"We knew we were in a good moment, in a good run. We knew also they were not in a good run and we wanted to try to take advantage of that."
Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC WM:
"We were good enough to get something out of today's game. I think we were the better team and I don't think there was much between the two sides.
"We gave away a sloppy goal first of all, which always makes it a mountain to climb as we know we haven't been free-scoring.
"But we've created enough chances today to have won that game."
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 1Pantilimon
- 27DarikwaBooked at 67mins
- 3Figueiredo
- 13Fox
- 11Osborn
- 32Watson
- 18Colback
- 14Cash
- 15TomlinSubstituted forGuédiouraat 72'minutes
- 23Lolley
- 17BreretonSubstituted forMurphyat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mancienne
- 5Guédioura
- 9Murphy
- 20Dowell
- 33Kapino
- 39Vellios
- 42Worrall
Birmingham
- 13Stockdale
- 22Jenkinson
- 28MorrisonBooked at 28mins
- 12Dean
- 5Colin
- 21LoweSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 65'minutes
- 6KieftenbeldBooked at 83mins
- 19MaghomaSubstituted forBogaat 80'minutes
- 8Gardner
- 14Adams
- 18Gallagher
Substitutes
- 4Roberts
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 15Bramall
- 17Ndoye
- 20Boga
- 27Jota
- 39Trueman
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 23,296
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham City 1.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Matthew Cash tries a through ball, but Daryl Murphy is caught offside.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Matthew Cash.
Foul by Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest).
Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham City 1. Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Tobias Figueiredo.
Booking
Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adlène Guédioura.
Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Che Adams (Birmingham City).
Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harlee Dean with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jeremie Boga replaces Jacques Maghoma.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham City 0. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Osborn.
Foul by Daniel Fox (Nottingham Forest).
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Adlène Guédioura (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Colback.
Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Maikel Kieftenbeld.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Adlène Guédioura replaces Lee Tomlin.
Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matthew Cash.
Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Lee Tomlin.
Attempt blocked. Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Daniel Fox.
Attempt saved. Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Tomlin.
Attempt blocked. Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harlee Dean.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Tobias Figueiredo.
Booking
Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest).
Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Jason Lowe.
Attempt missed. Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Cash.
Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.