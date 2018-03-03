Championship
Millwall 1-1 Sunderland

Shaun Hutchinson has scored two goals for Millwall this season
Millwall came from behind to earn a point against Championship strugglers Sunderland at The Den.

Sunderland led when Bryan Oviedo played a neat one-two with Aiden McGeady before firing home past Millwall keeper Jordan Archer from outside the box.

The hosts were level after the Black Cats failed to clear a goalmouth scramble and Shaun Hutchinson poked in.

Chris Coleman's side, who had a chance to win it through Joel Asoro, remain bottom, four points off safety.

The result ended a run of three consecutive victories for Millwall, who could not find a winner against a Sunderland outfit who would have leapfrogged both Burton and Birmingham with three points.

Chris Coleman's side are now on a seven-game run without a win, with their last victory coming against Hull City on 20 January.

As well as their winless run, Sunderland have picked up just six points since the start of 2018, fewer than anyone else in the Championship.

Millwall manager Neil Harris said:

"I thought we did enough to win, but that's a good reality check for everyone associated with this football club. It showed that if we're not at our best, we can come unstuck against anybody.

"I thought we came really strong in the second half and if there was anyone who was going to win it, it was us, although maybe our composure in the box wasn't quite as good as it could have been.

"No one within the training ground was getting above themselves, it's just about how far we've come from the play-off final last year to thinking about a play-off campaign this year."

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:

"I'm pleased with the character but frustrated by the result. It's a really difficult place to come. If you don't come here with your sleeves rolled up, you're finished before you get off the bus.

"That's three games now where we've had something about us. Four games ago, we'd have lost that game. But when you're winning 1-0, the very thing we said not to do was what we did - invited pressure.

"It's a little bit of a disappointment there, but at least we stood up to the test and got a point. I thought we deserved a point."

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 1Archer
  • 12Romeo
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 35Cooper
  • 3Meredith
  • 14WallaceSubstituted forCahillat 88'minutes
  • 6Williams
  • 23SavilleBooked at 80mins
  • 44MarshallSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 81'minutes
  • 9Gregory
  • 20MorisonBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2McLaughlin
  • 7Cahill
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 16Martin
  • 18Tunnicliffe
  • 19Elliott
  • 24Shackell

Sunderland

  • 1SteeleBooked at 90mins
  • 23Koné
  • 16O'Shea
  • 18Browning
  • 21Matthews
  • 53Ejaria
  • 6Cattermole
  • 3Oviedo
  • 13McManamanSubstituted forAsoroat 63'minutes
  • 19McGeadySubstituted forHoneymanat 77'minutes
  • 9Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 7Williams
  • 12Camp
  • 20Maja
  • 26Honeyman
  • 28Robson
  • 29Asoro
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
14,358

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home15
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 1, Sunderland 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Sunderland 1.

Booking

Steve Morison (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steve Morison.

Attempt missed. George Saville (Millwall) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Meredith with a cross.

Booking

Jason Steele (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Tim Cahill (Millwall).

Ovie Ejaria (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match George Honeyman (Sunderland) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Tim Cahill replaces Jed Wallace.

Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland).

Offside, Millwall. George Saville tries a through ball, but Steve Morison is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lee Gregory.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Ben Marshall.

Booking

George Saville (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by George Saville (Millwall).

Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Steve Morison with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. George Honeyman replaces Aiden McGeady.

Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).

Tyias Browning (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by John O'Shea.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Tyias Browning (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Aiden McGeady (Sunderland).

Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland).

Goal!

Goal! Millwall 1, Sunderland 1. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steve Morison following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Jake Cooper (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Williams with a cross.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ovie Ejaria.

Attempt blocked. James Meredith (Millwall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland) because of an injury.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by John O'Shea.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Fulham351711759382162
5Derby351612754332160
6Bristol City351512852401257
7Middlesbrough351671249341555
8Sheff Utd34174134940955
9Preston35131574334954
10Brentford341311105041950
11Millwall351213104136549
12Leeds35147144746149
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest35134184354-1143
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed35813143748-1137
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton35810173054-2434
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3586212353-3030
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland35513173862-2428
View full Championship table

