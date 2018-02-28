Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 6, Rochdale 1.
Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 Rochdale
-
- From the section FA Cup
Tottenham reached the FA Cup quarter-finals after surviving a scare against League One Rochdale in a fifth-round replay littered with video assistant referee controversies.
Amid persistent snow at Wembley, Fernando Llorente scored a 12-minute hat-trick early in the second half after Rochdale's Stephen Humphrys cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener.
Son added the fifth and substitute Kyle Walker-Peters the sixth yet the match will be remembered for a number of incidents involving VAR.
Erik Lamela thought he had given Spurs an early lead only for his goal to be ruled out for a foul - but only after lengthy consultation between referee Paul Tierney and his video assistant.
Then, with the hosts 1-0 up, Spurs were awarded a free-kick when Kieran Trippier was fouled only for Tierney to point to the spot after another VAR ruling. Son beat Josh Lillis but it was disallowed after he was adjudged to have stopped in his run-up before shooting.
Spurs will travel to face Swansea City in the sixth round on 17 March.
- 'Comical' & 'embarrassing' - pundits & fans react as VAR takes centre stage
- Football Daily podcast: 'VAR is embarrassing for football'
- Relive a remarkable night at Wembley
- VAR is a 'dangerous road', says Parish
VAR a huge talking point - again
VAR is being trialled in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, and opinion on its success has been mixed.
The system was praised after correctly overturning a decision to rule out Kelechi Iheanacho's strike for Leicester in their 2-0 FA Cup win over Fleetwood last month but was called a "shambles" by Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer for failing to award Chelsea a penalty in their replay with Norwich.
Its influence on Wednesday's game at Wembley cannot be overstated.
At times, fans had no idea what was going on as the referee waited for instructions in his earpiece and the half-time whistle was greeted by a chorus of boos from home supporters.
Lamela's early goal was disallowed after the VAR ruled Llorente had pulled Harrison McGahey's shirt - but it took about a minute for the officials to reach their decision, by which time both teams had lined up for the game to restart.
After Son had fired Spurs ahead from 12 yards when he was afforded too much space, the hosts were awarded a penalty when Trippier was fouled by Matt Done. At first, the referee gave a free-kick on the edge of the area before pointing to the spot after another VAR delay.
Son scored from the spot but the celebrations were cut short when Tierney ruled it out without allowing it to be retaken because the South Korea forward, who was booked, had stopped in his run-up.
That sparked more jeers from fans as Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino looked on in disbelief.
Fortunately for for the home side, it did not ruin their night.
Son's disallowed penalty - what do the rules say?
During his run-up, Son stopped before taking one more step and hitting the ball into the net.
International Football Association Board rules state an indirect free-kick will be awarded to the defending team if a penalty taker feints to kick the ball after completing their run-up - although the rule adds "feinting in the run-up is permitted".
After making the decision to penalise Son, the referee booked the player and gave a free-kick to Rochdale - in line with the rules.
Back to League One survival fight for Dale
Rochdale, who are bottom of League One, were well beaten, but their fans stayed to cheer their team off at the end of a cup run that started on 4 November in front of 2,241 fans against non-league Bromley.
It ended in front of 5,000 of their travelling fans at the national stadium as Tottenham's quality in the second half proved too much for Keith Hill's battling side.
This cup run has raised Rochdale's profile and boosted the club's finances with £202,500 in prize money as well as hundreds of thousands more in television revenue, sponsorship and gate receipts.
Their fans were even able to celebrate a goal that drew them level, Humphrys producing a delicious finish after an excellent first touch inside the Spurs penalty area.
At 1-1 Dale hit the post through Andrew Cannon, while Hill threw on 16-year-old schoolboy midfielder Daniel Adshead for the final 15 minutes.
Llorente finally comes good
Llorente has made just one Premier League start since a £12m move from Swansea last summer, and his hat-trick was a reminder of his threat.
His first, to put Spurs 2-1 ahead, was an excellent chip over Lillis, and after making it 3-1 six minutes later, the Spaniard headed home from six yards to claim the match ball.
Son tapped into an empty net following Lamela's cross to make it 5-1 before Walker-Peters' neat finish completed the rout.
Tottenham are yet to win a major trophy under Pochettino but they are now two games away from the final of the FA Cup, a competition they have won eight times.
'Best referees in Europe' - what the managers said
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "It was a game we can talk about different things. It was so complicated because of the new system; it was difficult to keep focus on the game.
"I think we have the best referees in Europe or the world but I don't know if this system will help them or cause more confusion. It is a game of emotion. If we are going to kill this emotion I think we are going to change the game.
"It's difficult for the referee - I feel so sorry for the referee and more I feel sorry for the fans because it's so difficult to understand the situation."
Rochdale manager Keith Hill: "I'm very proud. We've been beaten in a game of football but we've not lost. As a group of players they've been brave against Tottenham, in front of our loyal supporters.
"The first half was special. Tottenham are a marvellous and exceptional side and I hope they go on to win the FA Cup.
"It's complicated with VAR. It's not fair on the referee. The fourth official was explaining to us what was going on but the referee needs a bit of help. The visuals need to be used better. I hope that eventually they explain it to the supporters."
Man of the match - Fernando Llorente (Tottenham)
What's next?
Tottenham return to Wembley on Saturday when they host Huddersfield (15:00 GMT) in the Premier League before welcoming Juventus in the Champions League next Wednesday.
Rochdale have 16 games to save themselves from relegation from League One, starting at home to Plymouth on Saturday (15:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 13Vorm
- 2Trippier
- 21FoythBooked at 44mins
- 15Dier
- 3Rose
- 17Sissoko
- 29WinksSubstituted forDembéléat 62'minutes
- 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forWalker-Petersat 82'minutes
- 11LamelaBooked at 45mins
- 7Son Heung-MinBooked at 28minsSubstituted forAlliat 67'minutes
- 18Llorente
Substitutes
- 6D Sánchez
- 10Kane
- 19Dembélé
- 20Alli
- 22Gazzaniga
- 23Eriksen
- 37Walker-Peters
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2Rafferty
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 21Delaney
- 16Done
- 27CannonSubstituted forAdsheadat 76'minutes
- 10Camps
- 32KitchingSubstituted forThompsonat 64'minutes
- 7HumphrysSubstituted forDaviesat 58'minutes
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 3Ntlhe
- 14Rathbone
- 15Thompson
- 17Inman
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- 25Adshead
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 24,627
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 6, Rochdale 1.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 6, Rochdale 1. Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dele Alli with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Ryan Delaney (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matt Done with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Attempt saved. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joseph Rafferty with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Kyle Walker-Peters replaces Lucas Moura.
Foul by Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).
Joe Thompson (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Steve Davies (Rochdale) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Harrison McGahey.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Daniel Adshead replaces Andrew Cannon.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli tries a through ball, but Kieran Trippier is caught offside.
Hand ball by Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale).
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Cannon (Rochdale).
Attempt saved. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli replaces Son Heung-Min.
Video Review: Goal. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Goal. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (Tottenham Hotspur). Video Review.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 5, Rochdale 1. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Joe Thompson replaces Mark Kitching.
Offside, Rochdale. Joseph Rafferty tries a through ball, but Andrew Cannon is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Mousa Dembélé replaces Harry Winks.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
Matt Done (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harrison McGahey (Rochdale).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 4, Rochdale 1. Fernando Llorente (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Stephen Humphrys because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) because of an injury.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).