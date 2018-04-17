Scottish Championship
St Mirren19:45Falkirk
Venue: Paisley 2021 Stadium, Scotland

St Mirren v Falkirk

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 3Irvine
  • 15Baird
  • 5Donati
  • 2Demetriou
  • 16McShane
  • 4McGinn
  • 26Hill
  • 27Mullen
  • 20Reilly
  • 29Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 7Magennis
  • 9Sutton
  • 10Morgan
  • 11Smith
  • 21Stewart
  • 39Erhahon
  • 40Glover

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 44Watson
  • 3McGhee
  • 17Harris
  • 7Taiwo
  • 6McKee
  • 10Sibbald
  • 14Longridge
  • 22Jakubiak

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 16Tumilty
  • 18Hazard
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Blair
  • 27Mitchell
  • 45Welsh
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren33225660322871
2Livingston331611653341959
3Dunfermline341510954332155
4Dundee Utd33167104539655
5Morton3413111046351150
6Inverness CT321381146351147
7Queen of Sth341210125152-146
8Falkirk33911133746-938
9Dumbarton3379172553-2830
10Brechin3304291977-584
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired